Messi Mania Grips Delhi As Argentine Legend Promises To Be Back
The football icon gave his fans a lifetime of memories in just 30 minutes at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday.
Published : December 15, 2025 at 10:09 PM IST|
Updated : December 15, 2025 at 10:23 PM IST
New Delhi: The G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025 of Lionel Messi, one of the world's greatest footballers, concluded in Delhi amid immense excitement among his fans.
Bad weather delayed Messi's flight, but the moment the Argentine legend set foot in Delhi, the excitement reached its peak. Messi, along with his Inter Miami teammate Luis Suarez and Argentina's Rodrigo de Paul, arrived in Delhi in a charter flight from Mumbai. Tight security arrangements were in place throughout the city for his arrival, especially around The Leela Palace Hotel in Chanakyapuri and the venue, the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
Crowds of fans began gathering at both venues hours before the event. Tickets ranged from Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000.
The main event was held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, where thousands of football fans waited for hours to catch a glimpse of Messi. The event began with a "G.O.A.T. Cup Exhibition Match" featuring young Indian footballers. As Messi entered the stadium, it reverberated with chants of "Messi, Messi!" During the match, he played football for a while with the children and young players, inspiring them.
The football icon promised to return after giving his fans a lifetime of memories in just 30 minutes here on Monday. The Messi mania reached a fever pitch when he took the mike to address the large gathering that also included Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, ICC chairman Jay Shah and former India football captain Bhaichung Bhutua among others.
Messi Moment in Delhi! ⚽— Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) December 15, 2025
Welcomed the legends Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.#MessiInDelhi pic.twitter.com/7FEC1LBfGv
"Well, I just want to thank everyone for the love and affection during these days in India. In fact, it was a truly beautiful experience for us to be able to share it," Messi told the crowd.
Speaking in Spanish, a language not spoken by most in the city but still created a sense of yearning among the fans, "Messi added, "And although it was short and intense, it was wonderful to receive all this love that I knew existed, but receiving it directly was amazing. It was a crazy experience, everything they did for us these days.
"So, we carry all this love with us, and we will definitely return, hopefully one day to play a match or on another occasion, but we will definitely return to visit India. Thank you very much."
In the end, the much-publicised and anticipated event had the ending it wanted, after a chaotic beginning in Kolkata on the tour's first stop on Saturday.
The thousands of heads totting the stands at Kotla, as well as the few Indian celebrities and dignitaries inside the ground, basked in the euphoria of hosting one of the world's most recognisable and bankable athletes at an extravagant event.
They were perhaps swept away by the otherworldly talent, the humility, and the impact that this man has had on the game over the last two decades.
Shah felicitated Messi with a Team India jersey, a signed cricket bat, and an invitational ticket to India’s opening match at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, which will be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka.
The gesture reflects Shah’s vision to expand cricket’s global footprint and engage audiences beyond traditional boundaries, underscoring the sport’s growing confidence in building cultural connections across disciplines.
Upon arrival, Messi took a lap of the ground smiling, and watched the celebrity match coming to an end, even as the spectators, many of whom were dressed in the famous blue and white Argentine jersey bearing No. 10, chanted his name continuously.
He was waving to the stands, something he tried to do in Kolkata too but could not as, unlike here, he was crowded by too many people, including politicians and their aides, at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday.
As confetti showered down on him, Messi kicked the ball occasionally into the stands of spectators along with his Inter Miami teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul while taking a round of the venue that registered an attendance of around 25000.
Messi felicitated the Minerva Academy team, and he also played football with kids after a photo with them. The trio shook hands with them and exchanged smiles.
During the programme, Shah presented Messi with an Indian cricket team jersey bearing the No. 10. Suarez received a No. 9 jersey, while De Paul was handed the No. 7 shirt.
Meanwhile, with Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) level reaching an alarming 452 earlier in the morning, some in stands were heard chanting "AQI, AQI", when Gupta arrived at the venue.
With Agency Inputs
