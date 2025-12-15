ETV Bharat / bharat

Messi Mania Grips Delhi As Argentine Legend Promises To Be Back

New Delhi: The G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025 of Lionel Messi, one of the world's greatest footballers, concluded in Delhi amid immense excitement among his fans.

Bad weather delayed Messi's flight, but the moment the Argentine legend set foot in Delhi, the excitement reached its peak. Messi, along with his Inter Miami teammate Luis Suarez and Argentina's Rodrigo de Paul, arrived in Delhi in a charter flight from Mumbai. Tight security arrangements were in place throughout the city for his arrival, especially around The Leela Palace Hotel in Chanakyapuri and the venue, the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Crowds of fans began gathering at both venues hours before the event. Tickets ranged from Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000.

The main event was held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, where thousands of football fans waited for hours to catch a glimpse of Messi. The event began with a "G.O.A.T. Cup Exhibition Match" featuring young Indian footballers. As Messi entered the stadium, it reverberated with chants of "Messi, Messi!" During the match, he played football for a while with the children and young players, inspiring them.

The football icon promised to return after giving his fans a lifetime of memories in just 30 minutes here on Monday. The Messi mania reached a fever pitch when he took the mike to address the large gathering that also included Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, ICC chairman Jay Shah and former India football captain Bhaichung Bhutua among others.

"Well, I just want to thank everyone for the love and affection during these days in India. In fact, it was a truly beautiful experience for us to be able to share it," Messi told the crowd.

Speaking in Spanish, a language not spoken by most in the city but still created a sense of yearning among the fans, "Messi added, "And although it was short and intense, it was wonderful to receive all this love that I knew existed, but receiving it directly was amazing. It was a crazy experience, everything they did for us these days.

"So, we carry all this love with us, and we will definitely return, hopefully one day to play a match or on another occasion, but we will definitely return to visit India. Thank you very much."

In the end, the much-publicised and anticipated event had the ending it wanted, after a chaotic beginning in Kolkata on the tour's first stop on Saturday.