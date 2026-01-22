ETV Bharat / bharat

Merely Calling Hypertension Lifestyle Disorder Not Enough To Deny Disability Pension: Delhi HC

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has held that merely describing primary hypertension as a lifestyle disorder is not enough to deny disability pension to a retired Indian Air Force (IAF) officer. A bench of Justices V Kameswar Rao and Manmeet P S Arora said lifestyle varied from individual to individual, and there was an obligation on the medical board to give reasons for its conclusion after duly examining the individual.

The court passed the order while rejecting the Centre's challenge to an order of the Armed Forces Tribunal, which ruled that the IAF officer was entitled to the grant of the disability element of pension for primary hypertension.

"It must be noted that lifestyle varies from individual to individual. Hence, a mere statement that the disease is a lifestyle disorder cannot be a sufficient reason to deny the grant of disability pension unless the medical board has duly examined and recorded the particulars relevant to the individual concerned," said the bench in its judgment passed on January 19.

"We are of the view that given the facts of this case, the conclusion drawn by the tribunal cannot be faulted. The petition being without any merit is dismissed," it ruled. The officer joined the Air Force in October 1981 and was discharged from service in March 2019 on completion of 37 years, five months and four days of service.