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'Mere Recovery Of Tainted Currency Notes Can't Lead To Conviction': Chhattisgarh HC Acquits Official In Decade-Old Bribery Case

Bilaspur: In a significant judgment, the Chhattisgarh High Court has ruled that mere recovery of tainted currency notes from the accused cannot lead to conviction while acquitting an Education Department official in a decade-old bribery case.

A single bench of Justice Naresh Kumar Chandravanshi in a September 18 order quashed a 2017 order by a special judge in Surajpur that had sentenced Murali Prasad Choudhary, an accountant in the office of the District Education Officer (DEO) Surajpur to prison.

The High Court also ordered that the bail bond of the petitioner, who is currently on bail, shall stand discharged and shall remain operative for a further period of six months in view of Section 481 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. The fine amount, if deposited, shall be refunded to the appellant in accordance with law, it said.

“Upon careful and comprehensive evaluation of the entire evidence on record, this Court finds that the foundational requirement for establishing the offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act, namely the proof of demand of illegal gratification, has not been proved by the prosecution. It is well settled that demand of illegal gratification is the gravamen of the offence and unless the prosecution proves such demand beyond reasonable doubt, mere recovery of tainted currency notes from the accused cannot lead to conviction,” Justice Naresh Kumar Chandravanshi said in the order.

According to the prosecution, the complainant Mohit Ram Rajwade (Prosecution Witness 1) made a written complaint before Superintendent of Police, Anti Corruption Bureau alleging that Chaudhary demanded a bribe in connection with work related to a school's recognition.