'Mere Recovery Of Tainted Currency Notes Can't Lead To Conviction': Chhattisgarh HC Acquits Official In Decade-Old Bribery Case
A single bench of Justice Naresh Kumar Chandravanshi quashed a 2017 order by a trial court in the case.
Published : September 21, 2026 at 2:11 PM IST
Bilaspur: In a significant judgment, the Chhattisgarh High Court has ruled that mere recovery of tainted currency notes from the accused cannot lead to conviction while acquitting an Education Department official in a decade-old bribery case.
A single bench of Justice Naresh Kumar Chandravanshi in a September 18 order quashed a 2017 order by a special judge in Surajpur that had sentenced Murali Prasad Choudhary, an accountant in the office of the District Education Officer (DEO) Surajpur to prison.
The High Court also ordered that the bail bond of the petitioner, who is currently on bail, shall stand discharged and shall remain operative for a further period of six months in view of Section 481 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. The fine amount, if deposited, shall be refunded to the appellant in accordance with law, it said.
“Upon careful and comprehensive evaluation of the entire evidence on record, this Court finds that the foundational requirement for establishing the offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act, namely the proof of demand of illegal gratification, has not been proved by the prosecution. It is well settled that demand of illegal gratification is the gravamen of the offence and unless the prosecution proves such demand beyond reasonable doubt, mere recovery of tainted currency notes from the accused cannot lead to conviction,” Justice Naresh Kumar Chandravanshi said in the order.
According to the prosecution, the complainant Mohit Ram Rajwade (Prosecution Witness 1) made a written complaint before Superintendent of Police, Anti Corruption Bureau alleging that Chaudhary demanded a bribe in connection with work related to a school's recognition.
It was alleged that an initial demand of Rs 15,000 was made, which was later purportedly reduced to Rs 8,000. Acting on the complaint, the Anti-Corruption Bureau laid a trap on June 30, 2014. The prosecution claimed that during the operation, the sum of Rs 8,000—marked with a chemical substance phenolphthalein powder and their numbers were noted in the relevant panchnama—was recovered from the pocket of the accused's trousers.
However, the High Court noted that the complainant Rajwade has not supported the prosecution case. “He categorically stated that the appellant never demanded any bribe from him and that he had not paid any bribe to the appellant,” the court said.
To prove the alleged demand for a bribe, the prosecution had also relied on an electronic recording of a conversation and its transcript. However, during the cross-examination of the investigating officer, it was revealed that the certificate required under Section 65-B of the Indian Evidence Act regarding the electronic recording had not been submitted.
“The prosecution has relied upon the alleged electronic conversation and its transcript to establish demand. However, the evidentiary foundation for relying upon the said electronic material is itself seriously deficient. The Investigating Officer (PW-10) admitted in cross-examination that no certificate under Section 65-B of the Indian Evidence Act was obtained in respect of the electronic recording. No voice sample of the appellant was obtained and no forensic examination was conducted to establish that the voice in the alleged recording was that of the appellant,” the court said.
“Consequently, the appeal succeeds. The judgment of conviction and order of sentence dated 30.03.2017 passed by the Special Judge, (constituted under PC Act, 1988), Surajpur, District Surajpur, in Special Sessions Case No.04/2015, convicting the appellant for offences punishable under Sections 7 and 13(1)(d) read with Section 13(2) of the PC Act, 1988, is hereby set aside/quashed. Resultantly, the appellant is acquitted of the said charges framed against him”.
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