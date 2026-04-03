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‘Mere Abuse Not Offence Under SC/ST Act’: Jammu Kashmir HC Grants Anticipatory Bail To DDC Member

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has granted anticipatory bail to District Development Council (DDC) member Santosha Devi in a case arising from an alleged assault and caste-slur incident during a road inauguration event in Doda. The court ruled that the material on record did not prima facie establish offences under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

In his 15-page judgment, Justice Rajesh Sekhri held that while allegations of assault may still invite prosecution under general penal law, the statutory bar on anticipatory bail under the SC/ST Act would not apply unless the essential ingredients of caste-based humiliation were clearly made out from the complaint and supporting material.

“... It is evident from the aforesaid that merely abusing a member of a Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe or merely uttering a caste name by itself would not be sufficient to constitute an offence within the meaning of Section 3(1)(s) of the Act, and it is necessary that accused abuses a member of such community 'by the caste name' in any place within public view,” the bench observed.

The case stems from an FIR lodged at Doda police station on January 9 over an incident a day earlier during the inauguration of a road at Kastigarh.

According to the complaint, Devi, along with her sons and supporters, allegedly attacked the complainant and others at the public function. The complainant, Hakam Chand, also alleged that she used the cuss word “c***al” as a caste-based insult, knowing that he belonged to the Megh community, a Scheduled Caste.

Police had invoked provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) relating to assault and criminal intimidation, along with Sections 3(1)(r) and 3(1)(s) of the SC/ST Act, which deal with intentional caste-based insult and abuse in public view.

Before the High Court, the petitioner argued that the expression allegedly used did not amount to a caste name and had alternate meanings in local and religious usage. The court, however, said such disputed questions could only be conclusively examined during trial and not at the bail stage.