ETV Bharat / bharat

Merciless, Ruthless, Insensitive: SC Raps Doctor For Failure To Urgently Treat 4-Year-Old Rape Victim

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday came down heavily on a private hospital and its doctor for allegedly refusing to provide emergency treatment to a four-year-old rape victim, who later succumbed to her injuries in a rape and murder case in Ghaziabad.

Calling their conduct merciless, ruthless and insensitive, a bench led by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana questioned the doctor's medical ethics and warned the hospital that if it were to impose a monetary penalty for its conduct, it would have a chilling effect.

"You have no business of writing 'doctor' with your name if you don't perform your duty. If you had sensitivity, you would have gone with the child to another hospital if you didn't have the facility. You ignored because she was poor? Couldn't afford your fee?" the Court said to the counsel representing the hospital.

The Court added that any doctor faced with such a situation was expected to ensure the child received immediate medical assistance.

"A child victim of such a heinous crime is brought before you and you are so merciless you did not provide medical care. If you had any empathy you would have taken her to the hospital yourself", the CJI remarked. The CJI then cautioned the hospital about the possible consequences of its conduct.

"If we impose penalty it will have chilling effect You have acted in the most ruthless manner", the Court said. The Court's remarks came as it continued hearing the case arising out of the alleged rape and murder of the four-year-old child in Ghaziabad.

The Court has indicated that it will take up the matter next week, preferably on Tuesday. At the previous hearing, the Court had strongly criticised the Ghaziabad Police over what it termed complete indifference and insensitivity in the initial investigation, pointing to delays in registering the FIR, failure to initially invoke rape and POCSO offences despite injuries recorded in the post-mortem report, and several other investigative and medical lapses.

Flagging glaring lapses in the investigation, the Court had directed the Commissioner of Police, Ghaziabad, and the SHO of Nandgram Police Station to remain personally present before it to explain the sequence of events.