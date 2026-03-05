ETV Bharat / bharat

Merchant Navy Captain Killed, Crew Member Missing After Missile Strike On Oil Tanker In Gulf Of Oman

Bettiah: A Merchant Navy Captain from Bettiah in Bihar's West Champaran district, who had gone missing after a missile struck the oil tanker Skylight in the Gulf of Oman on March 1, 2026, has been confirmed dead by officials.

Deceased Captain Ashish Kumar's family members, who had been desperately waiting to hear from him for the last three days, received confirmation of his death through an email on Thursday.

The oil tanker was anchored near the Khasab coast for bunkering when it was targeted. While most crew members were rescued safely after the attack, Captain Ashish Kumar and two others could not be traced. Ashish's family had been restless ever since US-Israel carried out a coordinated attack on Iran, which consequently triggered conflict in the Middle East.

After contacting the Indian Embassy in Oman to know Ashish's whereabouts, they finally received the heartbreaking news on Thursday, which has left them completely shattered.

Officials informed that at the time of the attack, Ashish Kumar was in the engine room of the same vessel. He got trapped in the fire and died due to severe burns.

Captain Ashish Kumar's younger brother, Akash Kumar, said Ashish had joined the Merchant Navy on January 20, 2026. "His first posting was in Dubai. On February 22, he joined the oil tanker Skylight, which was headed to Oman. Its IMO number is 9330020. It was this same oil tanker that was hit by an Iranian missile,” said Akash.

According to Akash, they first learned about the attack through social media on Sunday. After contacting the embassy, they were informed that Ashish was indeed onboard the attacked tanker.