Merchant Navy Captain Killed, Crew Member Missing After Missile Strike On Oil Tanker In Gulf Of Oman
Captain Ashish Kumar was in engine room of the oil tanker during the attack. He got trapped in the fire and died of severe burns.
Published : March 5, 2026 at 1:45 PM IST
Bettiah: A Merchant Navy Captain from Bettiah in Bihar's West Champaran district, who had gone missing after a missile struck the oil tanker Skylight in the Gulf of Oman on March 1, 2026, has been confirmed dead by officials.
Deceased Captain Ashish Kumar's family members, who had been desperately waiting to hear from him for the last three days, received confirmation of his death through an email on Thursday.
The oil tanker was anchored near the Khasab coast for bunkering when it was targeted. While most crew members were rescued safely after the attack, Captain Ashish Kumar and two others could not be traced. Ashish's family had been restless ever since US-Israel carried out a coordinated attack on Iran, which consequently triggered conflict in the Middle East.
After contacting the Indian Embassy in Oman to know Ashish's whereabouts, they finally received the heartbreaking news on Thursday, which has left them completely shattered.
Officials informed that at the time of the attack, Ashish Kumar was in the engine room of the same vessel. He got trapped in the fire and died due to severe burns.
Captain Ashish Kumar's younger brother, Akash Kumar, said Ashish had joined the Merchant Navy on January 20, 2026. "His first posting was in Dubai. On February 22, he joined the oil tanker Skylight, which was headed to Oman. Its IMO number is 9330020. It was this same oil tanker that was hit by an Iranian missile,” said Akash.
According to Akash, they first learned about the attack through social media on Sunday. After contacting the embassy, they were informed that Ashish was indeed onboard the attacked tanker.
A total of 20 crew members were on the vessel at the time of the strike, of which 17 were rescued safely.
Ashish's family has now requested the government to complete all formalities and help in bringing back his mortal remains for last rites at their native place.
According to reports, Ashish is the eldest of three brothers. His father, Ashok Kumar, is a lawyer by profession. Ashish’s mother, Sunita Devi, is a homemaker so is Captain’s wife Anshu Kumari. The couple has a five-year-old son, Daksh.
Crew Member Feared Dead In Missile Attack
The same attack has left another Indian crew member missing. Dilip Singh, a resident of Khinwatana village in Rajasthan's Nagaur district who was working as a crew member on the same oil and chemical tanker, is feared dead. Official sources said he was on duty at the front part of the vessel when the missile struck the vessel at Khasab Port in Oman.
It has been over five days since tensions between Israel, Iran, and the USA have escalated, with far-reaching consequences across the Middle East. The conflict has disrupted air travel, spiked oil prices, and impacted several sectors globally, including India. Following the reported death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, military tensions between Iran and Western powers have intensified further.
