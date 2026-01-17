ETV Bharat / bharat

UP Merchant Navy Officer 'Lodged In Iran Jail', 15 Other Indians Detained; Family Seeks Govt Help For Safe Return

Pratapgarh: As tensions escalate in Iran due to rising protests against the regime, a family back in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh is living in fear as their son, a Merchant Navy officer, is currently stranded along with 17 others in Iran after their ship was seized by the Iranian forces last month.

After receiving news about seizure of ship of Anil Singh, his family, worried, approached the district administration, seeking help for his safe return. The family met Pratapgarh District Magistrate Shiv Sahay Awasthi on Friday and requested him to help bring Anil back home safely. The District Magistrate assured them that every possible help will be extended and that the matter will be taken up with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Anil Singh, a resident of Sarai Gopal Khemipur in Kunda, was posted as a Chief Officer on a Dubai-based ship.

His wife Gayatri Singh said, "He (Anil) has been working in the Merchant Navy since 2009. Iranian soldiers attacked the ship and seized it. There are a total of 18 people aboard ship. Of them, 16 are from India, one is from Sri Lanka and one is from Bangladesh."

She said that after several days of questioning, with the permission of the Iranian soldiers, Anil was allowed to inform his family. While they first wrote letters to the central government and the Ministry of External Affairs, as no response was received, the family appealed to the Pratapgarh District Magistrate for help.

Sources said the Iranian army has put 10 people in jail without any charges, while eight people are still on the ship.