UP Merchant Navy Officer 'Lodged In Iran Jail', 15 Other Indians Detained; Family Seeks Govt Help For Safe Return
The family of Merchant Navy officer Anil Singh met Pratapgarh District Magistrate on Friday and requested his intervention to help bring Anil back home safely.
Published : January 17, 2026 at 9:39 AM IST
Pratapgarh: As tensions escalate in Iran due to rising protests against the regime, a family back in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh is living in fear as their son, a Merchant Navy officer, is currently stranded along with 17 others in Iran after their ship was seized by the Iranian forces last month.
After receiving news about seizure of ship of Anil Singh, his family, worried, approached the district administration, seeking help for his safe return. The family met Pratapgarh District Magistrate Shiv Sahay Awasthi on Friday and requested him to help bring Anil back home safely. The District Magistrate assured them that every possible help will be extended and that the matter will be taken up with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
Anil Singh, a resident of Sarai Gopal Khemipur in Kunda, was posted as a Chief Officer on a Dubai-based ship.
His wife Gayatri Singh said, "He (Anil) has been working in the Merchant Navy since 2009. Iranian soldiers attacked the ship and seized it. There are a total of 18 people aboard ship. Of them, 16 are from India, one is from Sri Lanka and one is from Bangladesh."
She said that after several days of questioning, with the permission of the Iranian soldiers, Anil was allowed to inform his family. While they first wrote letters to the central government and the Ministry of External Affairs, as no response was received, the family appealed to the Pratapgarh District Magistrate for help.
Sources said the Iranian army has put 10 people in jail without any charges, while eight people are still on the ship.
Anil Singh's son Rituraj said that the company's ship carrying chemical and oil was enroute to Dubai when, on December 8 (2025), Iranian soldiers tried to stop the ship for checking. "But when the crew moved ahead thinking they were terrorists, the soldiers opened fire and stopped the ship. They took control of the ship and held all the officers hostage."
Four days after the incident, my father was allowed to make a phone call, and he told us everything, Rituraj said.
On January 8, Anil Singh again made a phone call and said he has been put in an Iran jail. Rituraj said, " I sent online letters to the central government and the Ministry of External Affairs demanding my father's release, but no reply has been received so far."
Meanwhile, DM Awasthi assured all possible help to bring back Anil from Iran. "The family members said that Anil Singh was working in the Merchant Navy. Iran's forces have arrested him. We will speak to the Ministry of External Affairs in this regard, and every possible help will be given to the family," he said.
