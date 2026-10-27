'Mera Dil Jal Raha Hai': Emotional Outburst After Omar Abdullah's Cabinet Expansion Triggers J&K NC Rift
Omar Abdullah’s J&K cabinet expansion sparked intense National Conference dissent as some MLAs skipped the oath ceremony while others openly expressed their resentment.
Published : October 27, 2026 at 5:29 PM IST
Srinagar: Simmering discontent burst into the open right outside the venue of the oath ceremony at Lok Bhavan in Srinagar on Tuesday, as an emotional three-time National Conference MLA, Abdul Majeed Bhat (Larmi), broke down before reporters, confessing, "Main yahan aapke saath baat karunga par andar se mera dil jal raha hai" (I am speaking to you, but inside my heart is burning).
Four new ministers -- Shameema Firdous, Ali Mohammad Sagar, Mir Saifullah and Altaf Kaloo -- were administered the oath of office by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha as Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expanded and reshuffled his council of ministers. One minister, Satish Sharma from Jammu, was dropped from the cabinet as "he had refused to join the party".
Several NC MLAs expressed their resentment over not being offered a ministerial berth.
"I was deserving (to be a minister). My heart is broken...We are human beings. We have hearts too, and I am sad," Larmi said.
The Anantnag West constituency MLA said he was among the contenders "until late evening", noting that he was senior to Altaf Kaloo. "I am honest and dedicated. I was more deserving than the one (Altaf Kaloo) who has been inducted into the cabinet," he said.
While Larmi, despite his protest, attended the oath ceremony, about half a dozen National Conference legislators skipped the event.
Among the absentees were Nazir Gurezi, Ajaz Jan, Mian Mehr Ali, Bashir Ahmad Veeri, Muzaffar Khan and Arjun Singh Raju.
A few of the above MLAs cited "urgent work" for their unavailability. NC MLA Sajjad Shaheen expressed disappointment over the lack of representation for the Chenab Valley in Jammu but admitted the NC leadership's "limitation" in the Union Territory.
J&K has a 90-member legislative assembly and, as per the Reorganisation Act 2019, only 10 per cent of the assembly strength can form the cabinet. A maximum of eight ministers, excluding the Chief Minister, can be inducted into the government.
In north Kashmir, MLA Gurezi, who was seen among the frontrunners for the cabinet berth, was also unhappy with the party's decision. Sources said a few senior leaders reached out to him at his official residence in Srinagar to pacify him over the exclusion.
At the National Conference headquarters in Srinagar, resentment was widespread following the culmination of the oath ceremony. Supporters of four-time MLA Mubarik Gul barged into the party office and raised slogans against the decision.
This happened while National Conference president Farooq Abdullah was holding an event where the new ministers were also present.
"We were preparing for Mubarik Gul's inclusion as a minister this time, as he has been winning elections for the last seven terms. But the decision was changed late at night. It is an injustice to us," said workers from his Eidgah constituency.
Before entering Lok Bhavan, Gul himself expressed disappointment over his exclusion, saying he would respond to the decision at an appropriate time.
"I have attended oath ceremonies 20 times. But I am dropped again this time," said Gul, who is a former J&K legislative assembly speaker.
The party appointed Gul as general secretary, replacing Sagar, who is now a minister. However, it could not be confirmed whether Gul accepted the position.
The dissent within the NC ranks saw Bharatiya Janata Party's leader of the Opposition in J&K, Sunil Sharma, offering 'support' to the disgruntled legislators.
"I will wipe their tears, but the responsibility lies with Omar Abdullah," he said.
However, Minister Sakina Itoo dismissed any resentment in the National Conference, saying they were "united" over the party's decision. "Those who have not been given a chance this time can be given an opportunity next time," she said.
Meanwhile, later in the day, Chief Minister Abdullah chaired a cabinet meeting following the induction of the four new ministers. The meeting, chaired at the Civil Secretariat, saw several proposals for "balanced and equitable" development of Jammu and Kashmir.
The new ministers will soon be allocated portfolios. It's likely that ministers who are already overseeing multiple portfolios will share some of them with the new inductees.
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