ETV Bharat / bharat

'Mera Dil Jal Raha Hai': Emotional Outburst After Omar Abdullah's Cabinet Expansion Triggers J&K NC Rift

J&K L-G Manoj Sinha, CM Omar Abdullah, and others in a group picture during the swearing-in ceremony in Srinagar on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. ( PTI )

Srinagar: Simmering discontent burst into the open right outside the venue of the oath ceremony at Lok Bhavan in Srinagar on Tuesday, as an emotional three-time National Conference MLA, Abdul Majeed Bhat (Larmi), broke down before reporters, confessing, " Main yahan aapke saath baat karunga par andar se mera dil jal raha hai " (I am speaking to you, but inside my heart is burning).

Four new ministers -- Shameema Firdous, Ali Mohammad Sagar, Mir Saifullah and Altaf Kaloo -- were administered the oath of office by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha as Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expanded and reshuffled his council of ministers. One minister, Satish Sharma from Jammu, was dropped from the cabinet as "he had refused to join the party".

'Mera Dil Jal Raha Hai': Emotional Outburst After Omar Abdullah's Cabinet Expansion Triggers J&K NC Rift (ETV Bharat)

Several NC MLAs expressed their resentment over not being offered a ministerial berth.

"I was deserving (to be a minister). My heart is broken...We are human beings. We have hearts too, and I am sad," Larmi said.

The Anantnag West constituency MLA said he was among the contenders "until late evening", noting that he was senior to Altaf Kaloo. "I am honest and dedicated. I was more deserving than the one (Altaf Kaloo) who has been inducted into the cabinet," he said.

While Larmi, despite his protest, attended the oath ceremony, about half a dozen National Conference legislators skipped the event.

Among the absentees were Nazir Gurezi, Ajaz Jan, Mian Mehr Ali, Bashir Ahmad Veeri, Muzaffar Khan and Arjun Singh Raju.

A few of the above MLAs cited "urgent work" for their unavailability. NC MLA Sajjad Shaheen expressed disappointment over the lack of representation for the Chenab Valley in Jammu but admitted the NC leadership's "limitation" in the Union Territory.

J&K has a 90-member legislative assembly and, as per the Reorganisation Act 2019, only 10 per cent of the assembly strength can form the cabinet. A maximum of eight ministers, excluding the Chief Minister, can be inducted into the government.

J&K Cabinet Reshuffle: 4 New Ministers Sworn Into CM Omar Abdullah's Cabinet. (PTI)

In north Kashmir, MLA Gurezi, who was seen among the frontrunners for the cabinet berth, was also unhappy with the party's decision. Sources said a few senior leaders reached out to him at his official residence in Srinagar to pacify him over the exclusion.

At the National Conference headquarters in Srinagar, resentment was widespread following the culmination of the oath ceremony. Supporters of four-time MLA Mubarik Gul barged into the party office and raised slogans against the decision.