Mentally-Ill Homeless People Destitute To Extreme, Says SC; Asks Centre For Rehabilitation

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday described homeless people suffering from mental illnesses as "destitute to the extreme" and "most vulnerable", and gave the Centre a last opportunity to come up with standard operating procedures for rehabilitating them.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta made the remarks while posting a public interest litigation (PIL) matter for hearing on February 9, after the Centre's counsel sought some time to file a reply to the plea.

"We are giving you a last opportunity to frame the SOPs and file the reply. It is a sensitive issue and all depends on the effective implementation of the SOPs. These are people who are destitute to the extreme and most vulnerable. Please file the draft SOPs on the next date of hearing," the bench told senior advocate Nachiket Joshi, who appeared in the court on behalf of the Centre.

The lawyer informed the bench that Additional Solicitor General Brijender Chahar was appearing in the matter but he was indisposed and could not file the reply. Advocate Gaurav Bansal, who is the petitioner in-person, submitted that this is the third time that the Centre has failed to file a reply to the PIL that has sought directions for the formulation and implementation of a policy for the homeless suffering from psychosocial disabilities.

"The issue pertains to homeless people who are mentally ill and roam around the streets and public places for food. They need to be rehabilitated," Bansal said.