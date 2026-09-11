ETV Bharat / bharat

2 Men Held For Entering Mumbai Mall With Firearms And Fake PMO ID Card Get Judicial Custody

Mumbai: A court here on Friday remanded to 14-day judicial custody two men arrested for allegedly forcing their way into a luxury shopping mall in the city's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) area while carrying a firearm and a fake identity card of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

The accused, identified as Rohan Parikh (24) and Dilip Kunde (49), were produced before a magistrate court here at the end of their police custody. The police had sought their further custody, saying their documents were made using AI tools, and they need to probe if these papers were used by the accused anywhere.

Appearing for the two accused, advocate Satish Maneshinde, however, contended that the accused have confessed that they prepared the documents and no third party was involved. Hence further remand is not required, he added.

The incident took place on September 7 at the Jio World Plaza mall in BKC, a day prior to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's event at the adjacent Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre for the Global Fintech Fest 2026.