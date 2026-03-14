International Day Of Action For Rivers: Melting Himalayan Glaciers, Increasing Glacial Lakes Threat To Indian River Systems
Experts say that if current warming trends continue, Ganga, Indus and Brahmaputra will transition gradually from being perennial rivers to seasonal ones
Published : March 14, 2026 at 8:49 PM IST
By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: Melting Himalayan glaciers and increasing numbers of glacial lakes are emerging as serious threats to river systems and communities throughout India. These concerns have been flagged by the environmentalists and experts on the occasion of the International Day of Action for Rivers that falls on March 14 every year.
It has been pointed out that the magnitude of the lakes in the Himalayas has increased significantly over the years. This has been confirmed by imagery and data available with Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and Central Water Commission (CWC) from monitoring stations.
An ISRO study of satellite data recorded over 30 years has revealed that there are now 676 glacial lakes larger than 10 ha (hectares) that have grown between 1984 and 2023 in the Himalayan region. Of these, 130 are located in India.
Researchers say that around 601 lakes amounting to nearly 89 % have more than doubled in size over the last four decades raising concerns about potential flooding hazards.
Satellite monitoring has also shown a steady increase in the total water spread area of glacial lakes in India that expanded from 1,995 hectares in 2011 to 2,445 hectares by 2025, reflecting a 22.56 % rise in just over a decade.
Experts are concerned that the increase in glacial lakes will lead to an increase in the number of Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) events which are sudden floods that result from the loss of support from natural structures that supported glacial lakes when they were in a stable condition.
When glacier ice melts, water collects behind natural dams made of loose rock and debris called moraines. When the weight of the water behind the moraines exceeds their strength, the glacial lake can suddenly burst and release a massive amount of water downstream.
An expert at University of Delhi’s Centre for Himalayan Studies, Professor Bindya Vasini Pandey said, “Satellite observations and government reports show that several new glacial lakes are emerging across the Himalayan region, including in the Yamunotri area. These lakes are the result of glacier melting due to rising temperatures linked to climate change. They could become serious hazards in the future.”
He disclosed that in order to understand the continually evolving risks, researchers from the University will be conducting a study in the upper Yamunotri catchment area where new glacial lakes have been formed. The research will involve studying the size and stability of these lakes along with verifying remote satellite data through ground surveys as well as gathering input from local communities and nomadic herders that have observed long-term changes to the landscape.
With the ISRO recently completing investigation into the damaging flash flood of Uttarakhand on August 25, 2025, several glacial hazard concerns have increased exponentially.
ISRO's findings indicate that the flash flood was the result of a large mass of ice collapsing from the Srikanta Glacier instead of a cloud burst.
The findings have revealed that an almost seven million kilogram ice patch broke off at an altitude of about 5,200 metres triggering a sudden surge of debris and water that caused widespread damage downstream.
Government data also highlights the scale of the challenge. The Glacial Lake Atlas of Indian River Basins prepared by using satellite observations has mapped 28,043 glacial lakes larger than 0.25 hectares across the Himalayan region. These include 7,570 lakes within India.
The CWC has identified 428 glacial lakes across the country that require ‘vigorous monitoring’.
State-wise distribution shows that Arunachal Pradesh has the maximum of 181 lakes, followed by Ladakh with 133, Jammu and Kashmir with 50, Sikkim with 44, Himachal Pradesh with 13 and Uttarakhand with seven lakes.
Scientists say that 67 lakes have expanded by more than 40 %, placing them in the highest risk category.
Another major concern is about 307 moraine dammed lakes held back by unstable debris barriers that can collapse easily. Nearly 300 of these expanding lakes are located above 5,000 metres, making physical monitoring and installation of early warning systems extremely difficult.
Research suggests that glacier melting in the Himalayas has accelerated sharply since the beginning of the 21st century. Scientists have estimated that around eight billion tonnes of ice are lost every year.
Additionally, the quantity of snow that has fallen in the area is much lower than before. Low snow levels are part of a worrying trend across the entire Hindu Kush Himalayan region this year making it crucial to understand the implications for future water supplies.
Experts are concerned that if current warming trends continue, three of the large Himalayan rivers (the Ganga, Indus and Brahmaputra) will transition gradually from being perennial rivers to seasonal ones, greatly diminishing water supplies for drinking, agriculture and hydropower generation.
In addition to warming, black carbon (soot) can accelerate glacier melting because it deposits itself on glacial surfaces and absorbs additional heat.
Experts have said that the floods caused by glacial activities have much longer-term negative economic consequences.
Author and Founder of Eco N Energy Talk, Hridyesh Joshi said flood disasters cause multiple types of losses beyond immediate damage.
“Floods cause agricultural loss, human loss and losses to businesses. But there are also vertical losses including damage to horticulture,” he said.
He said that these floods often carry large amounts of debris and sediments that accumulate in river systems and reservoirs.
“When floods occur, the infrastructure around dams is affected and sometimes the dams themselves can break. Apart from structural damage, floods also cause heavy silting in dams which gradually reduces their efficiency and performance over time,” he added.
In a bid to address the growing threat, the government has launched the National GLOF Risk Mitigation Programme (2021–2026) under which agencies are monitoring vulnerable lakes using satellite data and field surveys.
The CWC currently monitors 902 glacial lakes every month while early warning systems are being installed in high-risk regions such as Tawang and Dibang Valley in Arunachal Pradesh and parts of Sikkim.
Scientists say that these measures along with deeper scientific research is essential to mitigate future disasters and protect the fragile Himalayan ecosystem.