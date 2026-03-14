ETV Bharat / bharat

International Day Of Action For Rivers: Melting Himalayan Glaciers, Increasing Glacial Lakes Threat To Indian River Systems

A general view of the Imja glacial lake controlled exit channel in the Everest region of the Solukhumbu district, some 140km northeast of Kathmandu. ( AFP )

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: Melting Himalayan glaciers and increasing numbers of glacial lakes are emerging as serious threats to river systems and communities throughout India. These concerns have been flagged by the environmentalists and experts on the occasion of the International Day of Action for Rivers that falls on March 14 every year.

It has been pointed out that the magnitude of the lakes in the Himalayas has increased significantly over the years. This has been confirmed by imagery and data available with Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and Central Water Commission (CWC) from monitoring stations.

An ISRO study of satellite data recorded over 30 years has revealed that there are now 676 glacial lakes larger than 10 ha (hectares) that have grown between 1984 and 2023 in the Himalayan region. Of these, 130 are located in India.

Researchers say that around 601 lakes amounting to nearly 89 % have more than doubled in size over the last four decades raising concerns about potential flooding hazards.

Satellite monitoring has also shown a steady increase in the total water spread area of glacial lakes in India that expanded from 1,995 hectares in 2011 to 2,445 hectares by 2025, reflecting a 22.56 % rise in just over a decade.

Experts are concerned that the increase in glacial lakes will lead to an increase in the number of Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) events which are sudden floods that result from the loss of support from natural structures that supported glacial lakes when they were in a stable condition.

When glacier ice melts, water collects behind natural dams made of loose rock and debris called moraines. When the weight of the water behind the moraines exceeds their strength, the glacial lake can suddenly burst and release a massive amount of water downstream.

An expert at University of Delhi’s Centre for Himalayan Studies, Professor Bindya Vasini Pandey said, “Satellite observations and government reports show that several new glacial lakes are emerging across the Himalayan region, including in the Yamunotri area. These lakes are the result of glacier melting due to rising temperatures linked to climate change. They could become serious hazards in the future.”

He disclosed that in order to understand the continually evolving risks, researchers from the University will be conducting a study in the upper Yamunotri catchment area where new glacial lakes have been formed. The research will involve studying the size and stability of these lakes along with verifying remote satellite data through ground surveys as well as gathering input from local communities and nomadic herders that have observed long-term changes to the landscape.

With the ISRO recently completing investigation into the damaging flash flood of Uttarakhand on August 25, 2025, several glacial hazard concerns have increased exponentially.

ISRO's findings indicate that the flash flood was the result of a large mass of ice collapsing from the Srikanta Glacier instead of a cloud burst.

The findings have revealed that an almost seven million kilogram ice patch broke off at an altitude of about 5,200 metres triggering a sudden surge of debris and water that caused widespread damage downstream.

Government data also highlights the scale of the challenge. The Glacial Lake Atlas of Indian River Basins prepared by using satellite observations has mapped 28,043 glacial lakes larger than 0.25 hectares across the Himalayan region. These include 7,570 lakes within India.

The CWC has identified 428 glacial lakes across the country that require ‘vigorous monitoring’.