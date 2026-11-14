Mekedatu Our Right; Ready To Take Tamil Nadu Delegation To Dam Site And Explain Its Benefits: DK Shivakumar
Reacting to TN Congress president Manickam Tagore's opposition to the multi-purpose project on the Cauvery River, the Karnataka CM also said there's state politics involved.
Published : November 14, 2026 at 8:54 PM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday asserted the state's "right to safeguarding its interests" on the issue of the proposed Mekedatu multi-purpose project on the Cauvery River near the border with Tamil Nadu.
Speaking to the media near the KPCC office, he said, "The Mekedatu project is Karnataka’s right. It is our duty to implement the project in accordance with the Supreme Court's order. Instead of expressing opposition, those from Tamil Nadu should come with a delegation; I will explain the benefits the project offers them. I would not take a step back at any stage, when it comes to safeguarding Karnataka's interests."
He was responding to a question about Tamil Nadu Congress leaders, led by state party president Manickam Tagore, opposing the project. He added, "I am prepared to take them [any TN delegation] to the site where the dam is to be constructed, and explain the project to them. There is politics at play there. If the Congress doesn't oppose it, DMK will. If DMK doesn't, AIADMK will. But this is not a political issue," the Karnataka CM said.
"Everyone must respect the laws of the land, and accept the SC's order. It is Tamil Nadu's right to receive 177 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) of water, and we will give that. While protecting our own rights, we also respect theirs. Constructing a dam to provide water is both our right and our duty. The Central government has requested compensatory land for the forest area that will be submerged by the project. This remains our project, to be built on our own territory," the Chief Minister explained.
He added that he would provide further details on this matter in the coming days.
Pressing The Centre For Clearances
The CM also stated that he has urged the Central government to grant necessary forest and environmental clearances for the implementation of the Mekedatu project. All political parties have expressed their support for it, and the process of submitting the required documentation is underway. He affirmed that the state government is prepared to move the project forward, once necessary clearances are obtained.
Regarding the environmental policy framework in the Kasturirangan Report, aimed at conserving the Western Ghats across Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat, the CM added, "In addition to the Mekedatu project, I also placed a demand before the Centre to reject the Kasturirangan Report. I also insisted that there should be an equal partnership between Central and state governments regarding the Metro project, and have requested the formation of a technical committee for this purpose."
He also said there is a goal to expand the Metro network to 500 km in subsequent phases, and that he has requested the swift approval of pending proposals.
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