Tamil Nadu CM Vijay To Meet Karnataka CM On August 3 To Discuss Cauvery Water Row, Mekedatu Project
While the Karnataka government has proposed the Mekedatu Project, the Tamil Nadu government is opposing it vehemently
Published : July 24, 2026 at 6:57 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay has decided to meet his Karnataka counterpart D K Shivakumar on August 3 to discuss issues pertaining to the Cauvery river water sharing and the Mekedatu project.
While the Karnataka government has proposed building a drinking water balancing reservoir across the Cauvery river at Mekedatu on the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border, the Tamil Nadu government is opposing it vehemently and waging various legal battles.
Speaking to reporters in Kumbakonam, Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister R Vinoth said, “Chief Minister Vijay will personally meet Shivakumar in the first week of August to urge him to drop the Mekedatu project and ensure the release of Cauvery water for Tamil Nadu as per the tribunal's final award."
The Tamil Nadu Assembly passed a resolution on June 18, demanding the Karnataka government abandon the project and urging the Central Water Commission not to approve Karnataka's detailed project report for the dam. The resolution also called for a new arbitration panel to be established. On July 20, Vijay also held a consultation meeting with key departmental officials, including Water Resources Minister N Anand regarding the Mekedatu project.
Meanwhile, the Karnataka government announced that due to the monsoon's failure in the state, there is no water inflow to the dams, creating a problem in releasing Tamil Nadu's share of water from the Cauvery River.
In this context, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister will visit Bengaluru on August 3 to meet Shivakumar and discuss the Cauvery water sharing issue and the Mekedatu reservoir project. With the Tamil Nadu budget session starting August 5, Vijay is expected to meet Shivakumar before then.
As per the tribunal's award, the two states should share water proportionally during a distress year.
Consistent with this, the Karnataka government invited the Tamil Nadu government to discuss the Cauvery river water sharing and the Mekedatu dam issue.
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