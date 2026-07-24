ETV Bharat / bharat

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay To Meet Karnataka CM On August 3 To Discuss Cauvery Water Row, Mekedatu Project

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay has decided to meet his Karnataka counterpart D K Shivakumar on August 3 to discuss issues pertaining to the Cauvery river water sharing and the Mekedatu project.

While the Karnataka government has proposed building a drinking water balancing reservoir across the Cauvery river at Mekedatu on the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border, the Tamil Nadu government is opposing it vehemently and waging various legal battles.

Speaking to reporters in Kumbakonam, Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister R Vinoth said, “Chief Minister Vijay will personally meet Shivakumar in the first week of August to urge him to drop the Mekedatu project and ensure the release of Cauvery water for Tamil Nadu as per the tribunal's final award."

The Tamil Nadu Assembly passed a resolution on June 18, demanding the Karnataka government abandon the project and urging the Central Water Commission not to approve Karnataka's detailed project report for the dam. The resolution also called for a new arbitration panel to be established. On July 20, Vijay also held a consultation meeting with key departmental officials, including Water Resources Minister N Anand regarding the Mekedatu project.