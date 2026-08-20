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Mekedatu Dam | Made Commitment In Amit Shah's Presence To Protect Interests Of TN, Puducherry: DK Shivakumar

Chennai: Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday said that he has given a commitment in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah here that the interests of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will be protected in the proposed Mekedatu dam issue.

Speaking to reporters after taking part in the southern CMs meeting at Kovalam near here that was chaired by Shah, Shivakumar said he has favoured a separate meeting to amicably settle water-sharing issues. The meeting was attended by CMs C Joseph Vijay (Tamil Nadu), VD Satheesan (Kerala) among others.

Except for using five TMC (thousand million cubic ft) for drinking water requirements, the rest of the water stored in the proposed Mekedatu dam will be for Tamil Nadu, he said.

"I have given a commitment to the state of Tamil Nadu before the Home Minister that whatever Mekedatu dam water is there, even if there is a single drop of water; except for five TMC for drinking water, the rest of the water will be left to Tamil Nadu itself from the Mekedatu dam; so Tamil Nadu and Puducherry shall be rest assured, the dam will be built only for you not for us," the CM said.

Earlier, addressing the Southern Zonal Council meeting, Shivakumar flagged the issue of the Mekedatu project, stressing that it is an important initiative not only for Karnataka, but for Tamil Nadu as well.

"While walking to the meeting, senior leader and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu ji told me that we need to solve the Cauvery water issue between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Let me assure you, every drop of water from the Mekedatu project will help farmers in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Help us to help you," he said.

Shivakumar said rivers such as the Cauvery, Krishna, Tungabhadra, Pennar and Palar were the lifelines of the southern peninsula and called for a shift from "water sharing to water cooperation".

"Our rivers do not recognise political boundaries," he said.

"Water must unite us, not divide us. The time has come to move from water sharing to water cooperation. Karnataka has shown what that cooperation looks like," he said.