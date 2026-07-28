ETV Bharat / bharat

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Writes to PM Modi, Asks Him Not To Approve Karnataka's Mekedatu Dam Project

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him not to grant any legal or administrative approval to Karnataka's proposed Mekedatu dam project across the Cauvery river.

In his letter dated July 28, Vijay also urged the Prime Minister to take steps to withdraw the response recently given by the Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti in the Rajya Sabha related to Karnataka's requirement to obtain the consent of the lower riparian states for the project.

Vijay said it was "disappointing" that the Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti had stated in Parliament that the 2018 Supreme Court judgment did not explicitly require Karnataka to obtain the consent of the lower riparian states for constructing a dam across the Cauvery.

According to Vijay, the response was given without adequately considering the prevailing legal position and earlier Supreme Court judgments.

Referring to the Supreme Court's 2000 Constitution Bench judgment in the Almatti Dam dispute involving Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, Vijay said the court had clearly held that Karnataka could not be permitted to raise the height of the dam or construct a new dam without the consent of the downstream states and the approval of the Central government.

He further pointed out that the Supreme Court had upheld the final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal in 2018. While the judgment recognised the power of states to regulate water within their respective territories, such regulation, he said, could not be inconsistent with the Tribunal's orders.

Vijay also referred to the Cauvery Tribunal's decision concerning Kerala's Pambar Hydroelectric Project. He said the Tribunal had directed Tamil Nadu and Kerala to jointly determine the schedule for releasing water even in relation to the use of only 0.1 TMC of water.

This, he argued, demonstrated that the Tribunal had attached importance not only to the quantity of water allocated to each state but also to the manner and timing of its release.

The Chief Minister further cited provisions of the final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal. According to him, under Article XI, no action that could affect the stipulated water supply to downstream states could be undertaken without mutual consent and consultation with the Regulatory Authority. He also referred to Article XX, which, he said, required the consent of all parties for any modification to the terms of the Tribunal's final award.