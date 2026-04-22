ETV Bharat / bharat

MeitY Notifies Online Gaming Rules; Norms To Come Into Effect On May 1

New Delhi: The Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) on Wednesday notified the much-awaited rules providing the procedural framework to operationalise the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, which will also facilitate the creation of an online gaming authority.

Most online games - if they are not real money games, which are already and explicitly banned under the provisions - will not mandatorily need to be registered or determined, IT Secretary S Krishnan said. Oversight will be triggered only in certain circumstances. Esports, however, will require mandatory registration as specified in the parent Act.

"...We wanted to, as far as possible, keep this entire thing as regulation-light as possible. Most games, which are not money games, should be able to operate with no obligation to necessarily either be determined or registered. So that entire process is optional," he said.