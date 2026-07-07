ETV Bharat / bharat

MeitY Notice To Meta Sparks Renewed Calls For Crackdown On Online Child Abuse Content

New Delhi: Taking note of a media report, in which child rights experts have called for action against the circulation of Child Sexual Exploitative and Abuse Material (CSEAM) on Instagram, the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has issued a notice to Meta and sought a detailed explanation over the matter within a week.

The Ministry has also asked Instagram to disable all ads and content promoting and facilitating access to CSEAM, according to sources. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has also taken a suo motu cognisance of the alleged CSEAM circulating through Instagram.

CSEAM refers to images and videos that show children being sexually abused, exploited or depicted in a sexual manner. These materials ensnare victims in a continuous cycle of exploitation, stripping them of their dignity and perpetuating their suffering in the digital space.

In the report, child rights experts have stressed on strict enforcement of laws to deal with CSEAM cases. Online child sexual abuse, which includes CSEAM, is a crime that crosses international boundaries and represents a profound violation of children's rights and their childhood.

Crimes Against Children In India

According to the recent National Crime Records Bureau's (NCRB's) 'Crime in India 2024 report', a total of 1,87,702 crimes against children were reported across the country in 2024. These include 1,78,460 from states and 9,242 from Union Territories (UTs). Among the UTs, Delhi reported the highest with 7,662 cases.

During the 2024 year, India received approximately 2.4 million Cyber Tipline reports. India Child Protection (ICP), a partner of Just Rights for Children (JRC), which is a network working for child rights across the country, said it provided technical assistance to law enforcement agencies in processing 142,806 Cyber Tipline reports.