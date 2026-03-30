ETV Bharat / bharat

IFF Flags Concerns Over Govt's Proposed Draft Amendments To IT Rules

New Delhi: The Central government on Monday proposed draft amendments to IT rules seeking to mandate intermediaries' compliance with IT Ministry-issued clarifications, advisories and guidelines.

However, the Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) raised concerns over the draft provisions, saying the amendment creates a sweeping power for MeitY to issue binding instruments which are not anchored in law such as clarifications, advisories, directions, standard operating procedures, codes of practice, and guidelines "that intermediaries must comply with as a condition of safe harbour under Section 79 of the IT Act".

The Ministry of Electronics and IT (Meity), in a notice on its website on Monday, said the proposed amendments seeks to strengthen compliance with clarifications, advisories and directions issued by it (under Part II) and to enhance the effectiveness of regulatory oversight of content regulation mechanisms under Part III (Code of Ethics relating to Digital Media) of the IT Rules, 2021.

"The Government of India remains committed to ensuring an open, safe, trusted and accountable Internet for all users of Internet-enabled services," it said while inviting feedback/comments of stakeholders on the draft amendments to IT rules by April 14, 2026.

Draft amendments, among other things, talk of "mandating compliance by intermediaries with the ministry-issued clarifications, advisories, directions, SOPs, codes of practice and guidelines, forming part of due diligence under section 79".

Another amendment seeks to widen the ambit of takedown/blocking orders to extend to intermediaries and news and current affairs content hosted by non-publisher users.