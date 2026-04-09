ETV Bharat / bharat

Meitei Civil Society Organisations Demand Arrest Of Kuki Militants Responsible For Killing Of Two Minors At Tronglaobi

New Delhi: Delhi-based Meitei Civil Society organisations and academic bodies on Thursday demanded the immediate identification and arrest of the Kuki militants responsible for the recent killing of two minors at Tronglaobi in Manipur's Bishnupur district.

"The so-called peace initiative by the Government appears to be a farce because no peace effort can progress if you allow these Militants to bomb babies to death. Even today, Meiteis can’t access the National Highways in the state, which is a fundamental right. No peace deal will ever succeed by holding an entire community hostage. This isn’t a peace negotiation, but blackmail," Meitei Heritage Society, Delhi Manipur Society (DeMas), TMP Manipur, NUPI and Delhi Manipur Academics Fraternity jointly stated.

The representatives from the civil society organisations were interacting with the reporters in New Delhi days after Oinam Tomthin (5 years) and his sister Oinam Yaisana (5 months) were killed in a bomb attack allegedly carried out by Kuki militants in the wee hours on Tuesday.

"In the wee hours of April 7, 2026, Kuki militants launched a heinous bomb attack on the house of a Border Security Force (BSF) personnel at Tronglaobi, Moirang, killing his two babies in their sleep,” they said.

This marks yet another barbaric attack on Meitei civilians by Kuki Militants as part of their continued campaign to target Meitei civilians to advance their evil designs to break Manipur and create their imaginary so-called ‘Kukiland’, they said.