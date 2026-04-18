ETV Bharat / bharat

Meitei Civil Society Groups Appeal PM Modi, HM Shah For Intervention Amid Continuing Ethnic Tensions In Manipur

Protesters throw stones at a security forces vehicle passing through Thinungei during clashes in Bishnupur district on Tuesday, April 14, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: A coalition of Meitei civil society and student organisations on Saturday demanded urgent intervention from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah against Kuki militant groups amid continuing ethnic tensions in the state.

Led by several women activists from the Delhi-based Meitei communities, the coalition outlined a series of demands in a memorandum submitted to both Modi and Shah aiming to restore law and order and ensure justice for recent civilian killings.

At the core of the demands is the complete and immediate disarmament of all Kuki militant groups, including those currently operating under the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreements.

The signatories further called for declaring all Kuki militant organisations operating outside the SoO framework unlawful. They also urged immediate legal action against such groups.

“In our memorandum, we also pressed for an end to any form of state support, funding, protection, or use of Kuki militants as auxiliary forces," said Lily, a woman member from the Meitei community to ETV Bharat.

The Meitei organisations, including the Delhi Meitei Co-ordinating Committee (DMCC), Manipur Students Association Delhi (MSAD), United Kakching Students (UNIKS) and Manipur Innovative Youth Organisation (MAIYOND) also staged a protest demonstration in the national capital before submitting their memorandum.

Lily said that supporting any militant groups undermines public trust and fuels the ongoing conflict.

"We called for strict and uncompromising action against militants involved in acts of terrorism, along with an independent and transparent investigation into all attacks attributed to these groups," said Lily.

A key demand of the group includes legal action against Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel allegedly involved in civilian deaths during recent protests.

The groups also urged an immediate halt to the “weaponisation” of ethnic groups in Manipur and other multi-ethnic regions, warning that such trends pose a serious threat to national unity and internal security.

Referring to legal precedents, the memorandum cites observations of the Supreme Court of India on the use of armed civilian groups, arguing that the state cannot support one community against another.

"We also appealed to the government to immediately stop any alleged use of Kuki militants against other communities, including Meeteis and Nagas," Lily said.

The organisations further demanded the immediate restoration of the rule of law in Manipur, stating that prolonged inaction has emboldened militant groups and deepened the crisis. They warned that failure to act decisively could further erode public confidence in governance and security institutions.