ETV Bharat / bharat

Mehbooba Welcomes RSS Leader's Indo-Pak Dialogue Comments, Claims 'Secret Talks' Going On Quietly For 3 Months

Jammu: Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday claimed that secret talks between India and Pakistan have been going on for the last three months, even as she welcomed RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale's recent comments in which he advocated for Indo-Pak dialogue and people to people communication.

"They talk about Operation Sindoor. But do you know that for the last three months, secret talks with Pakistan have been going on quietly behind the scenes? Do you know that retired diplomats, retired generals, and others go to foreign countries and sit with Pakistanis for discussions?" Mehbooba said while addressing a gathering in Poonch.

Reacting to RSS functionary's comments in an interview, she said, "It's a welcome thing... If we wish to set life right in J&K, and establish lasting peace in this region once and for all, then we must always keep the window for dialogue with Pakistan open... Not just Mufti (Sayeed). Even (Atal Bihari) Vajpayee said that you may change your friends, but you cannot change your neighbours..."

Mehbooba Welcomes RSS Leader's Indo-Pak Dialogue Comments, Claims 'Secret Talks' Going On Quietly For 3 Months (ETV Bharat)

She also claimed that there was no solution to the Jammu and Kashmir issue without talks. The PDP chief invoked the legacy of her father and former chief minister late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, saying his "blueprint" remained the only viable roadmap for peace in Jammu and Kashmir.