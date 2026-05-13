Mehbooba Welcomes RSS Leader's Indo-Pak Dialogue Comments, Claims 'Secret Talks' Going On Quietly For 3 Months
PDP chief invoked legacy of her father and former CM late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, saying his "blueprint" remained only viable roadmap for peace in J&K.
Published : May 13, 2026 at 5:43 PM IST
Jammu: Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday claimed that secret talks between India and Pakistan have been going on for the last three months, even as she welcomed RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale's recent comments in which he advocated for Indo-Pak dialogue and people to people communication.
"They talk about Operation Sindoor. But do you know that for the last three months, secret talks with Pakistan have been going on quietly behind the scenes? Do you know that retired diplomats, retired generals, and others go to foreign countries and sit with Pakistanis for discussions?" Mehbooba said while addressing a gathering in Poonch.
Reacting to RSS functionary's comments in an interview, she said, "It's a welcome thing... If we wish to set life right in J&K, and establish lasting peace in this region once and for all, then we must always keep the window for dialogue with Pakistan open... Not just Mufti (Sayeed). Even (Atal Bihari) Vajpayee said that you may change your friends, but you cannot change your neighbours..."
She also claimed that there was no solution to the Jammu and Kashmir issue without talks. The PDP chief invoked the legacy of her father and former chief minister late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, saying his "blueprint" remained the only viable roadmap for peace in Jammu and Kashmir.
"I want to tell all of you very clearly that without Mufti Sahib’s roadmap, there is no solution to the Jammu and Kashmir issue," she said. Taking a dig at the BJP, she said, "Mufti Sahib always maintained that no matter what the BJP does, it would ultimately have to come to the negotiating table for dialogue."
Referring to cross-LoC trade and travel initiatives launched during the PDP-Congress government in Jammu and Kashmir led by her, Mehbooba said the Rawalakot route was opened to boost economic activity and reduce violence.
"We opened the Rawalakot route because we wanted trade and business to flourish. Goods would go from here, and money would come from there instead of guns. But even that route was shut," she said.
The PDP chief also claimed that the people of Pir Panjal and Chenab Valley suffered the most after the 2019 constitutional changes effected in Jammu and Kashmir (abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two Union territories – J-K and Ladakh), and accused the Centre of ignoring the demands for a separate administrative division and hill district status for Mendhar, a sub-division in Poonch district.
"PDP had demanded the posting of a divisional commissioner in the region so that people don’t have to travel to Jammu or Srinagar for official work," she said.
Mehbooba also raised concerns over unemployment, inflation and alleged discrimination against poor and tribal communities in the region, including Gujjars and Bakerwals. Claiming that her party had brought a Bill seeking protection for poor families living on grazing land, she accused the government of branding people as "land grabbers".
Read More: