ETV Bharat / bharat

Mehbooba Mufti Urges US Ambassador To Withdraw Kashmir Travel Advisory

“For Kashmir, where thousands of families depend on tourism, the travel advisory on Kashmir is more than a warning; it is a wall between Kashmir and the world. Lifting it would send a powerful message of confidence, help bring back international tourists and give much-needed relief to countless families whose livelihoods depend on tourism,” she said.

In a post on X, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said that at least the US Ambassador can review and withdraw the highest-level travel advisory against visiting Kashmir.

Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti has urged the United States (US) Ambassador Sergio Gor to withdraw the adverse travel advisory for American citizens visiting Jammu and Kashmir.

Since the eruption of a volatile situation in Jammu and Kashmir in 1989, the US has repeated its advisories to its citizens, warning them against travelling to the Valley.

In June last year, the US kept Kashmir among the “high risk areas”, advising its citizens not to travel to this area except for visits to the eastern Ladakh region and its capital, Leh, due to terrorism and civil unrest.

“Terrorist attacks and violent civil unrest are possible. Violence happens sporadically in this area and is common along the Line of Control (LOC) between India and Pakistan. Violence also occurs in tourist spots in the Kashmir Valley: Srinagar, Gulmarg, and Pahalgam. The Indian government does not allow foreign tourists to visit certain areas along the LOC,” the advisory said.

Gor is on a Kashmir visit beginning today, during which he will meet the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Contrary to Mehbooba’s statement urging the US to lift restrictions, CM Abdullah said he will not discuss internal issues of Jammu and Kashmir with Gor. “Washington does not have to solve our problems. The central government has to solve our problems. It would be wrong to complain to an ambassador of another country. It is not my habit. I will talk to him about Jammu and Kashmir. I will not complain,” he said.