Mehbooba Mufti Urges PM Modi To Reconsider Trade Deal With US On Apples
Mehbooba said thousands of families are earning their livelihood from the sector. The deal will hit us economically and increase unemployment further.
Published : February 20, 2026 at 9:14 PM IST
Srinagar: Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti said the India-US free trade agreement will deal a blow to the horticulture industry in Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.
“Fruit growers, apple and dry fruit growers will suffer due to India's zero duty deal with the US and European Union," Mehbooba said in a press conference in Srinagar. She demanded the Indian government to impose a 50 per cent tariff on apple imports and hoped Prime Minister Narendra Modi would consider her appeal.
“Jammu and Kashmir is a sensitive state and if such a war is waged on the fruit industry, the outcome will be disastrous. Thousands of families are earning their livelihood from the sector. The deal will hit us economically and increase unemployment further,” she said.
“Since 2019, people have tolerated oppression and this trade deal will deal a blow to the livelihood and earning of the farmers,” she said. The former CM said she had spoken to Union Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal and apprised him of the impact of the zero duty deal on apple and dry fruit growers.
“He (Piyush Goyal) assured me that this trade deal will not hit the growers, but today the fear feels real as the deal is going to hit the horticulture sector. Iranian apple has already given tough competition to the Kashmiri and Himachal Pradesh varieties,” she said.
Mehbooba's appeal follows a day after Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in a press conference in Srinagar detailed the impact of a free trade deal with the US. India and US have inked a trade deal under which India goods will be charged 18 per cent tariff by the US, while India will impose zero duty on US goods. The deal was earlier opposed by the apple traders from Himachal Pradesh.
According to the economic survey of Jammu and Kashmir, the horticulture sector, mainly apple cultivation, provides livelihood to 35 lakh farmers during a season and generates Rs 12,000 crore annually in Jammu and Kashmir.
Mehbooba said the US supports its farmers "but we provide Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 as compensation for losses suffered due to any natural calamity".
Earlier, this year New Zealand said India will give 25 per cent tax concessions for its apples under any free trade agreement signed by India. At present, India has a 50 per cent import duty on apples. Traders in Kashmir have also urged the government of India to impose tariff on apple imports so that the apples from Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh are not hit.
