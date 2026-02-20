ETV Bharat / bharat

Mehbooba Mufti Urges PM Modi To Reconsider Trade Deal With US On Apples

Srinagar: Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti said the India-US free trade agreement will deal a blow to the horticulture industry in Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.



“Fruit growers, apple and dry fruit growers will suffer due to India's zero duty deal with the US and European Union," Mehbooba said in a press conference in Srinagar. She demanded the Indian government to impose a 50 per cent tariff on apple imports and hoped Prime Minister Narendra Modi would consider her appeal.

“Jammu and Kashmir is a sensitive state and if such a war is waged on the fruit industry, the outcome will be disastrous. Thousands of families are earning their livelihood from the sector. The deal will hit us economically and increase unemployment further,” she said.

“Since 2019, people have tolerated oppression and this trade deal will deal a blow to the livelihood and earning of the farmers,” she said. The former CM said she had spoken to Union Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal and apprised him of the impact of the zero duty deal on apple and dry fruit growers.

“He (Piyush Goyal) assured me that this trade deal will not hit the growers, but today the fear feels real as the deal is going to hit the horticulture sector. Iranian apple has already given tough competition to the Kashmiri and Himachal Pradesh varieties,” she said.