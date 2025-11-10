Mehbooba Targets Omar For Failing To Deliver On Promises
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti alleged Omar Abdullah only targets PDP to hide his failures.
Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir's former Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday slammed Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for failing to deliver in the past one year and only targeting PDP when asked about his performance.
Addressing a press conference here, Mehbooba Mufti said that whenever people of Budgam ask CM about his promises made during election campaign last year, Omar Abdullah only targets PDP to hide his failures.
"People of Jammu and Kashmir had given a strong mandate to NC by giving the NC-Congress alliance 50 seats and people of Budgam had given him a strong mandate but questioned his absence in the last one year. Promises were made on free electricity, to get rid of smart meters, employment, ration and gas cylinders but no premises were fulfilled. To hide his failures he targets PDP, and had he something to show to the people, he shouldn't have taken the name of PDP everywhere," she said.
Mehbooba also raised the issue of land ownership to poor people and said that PDP had brought a bill in the Assembly to give land rights to the poor people who have been staying on that piece of small for 20-30 years, Omar said that he will not allow land grabbers to get benefitted. "
"If one wants to see the biggest example of land grabbing, one should look at Bathindi and Gupkar. The name of Farooq Abdullah’s house is also on that list. Look at Gupkar Road – after the Indira-Sheikh Accord, prime land was leased at Re 1 per kanal to their (Abdullah) family. They now have 100 kanals of prime land. So, who is the biggest land grabber?” she asked.