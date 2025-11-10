ETV Bharat / bharat

Mehbooba Targets Omar For Failing To Deliver On Promises

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir's former Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday slammed Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for failing to deliver in the past one year and only targeting PDP when asked about his performance.

Addressing a press conference here, Mehbooba Mufti said that whenever people of Budgam ask CM about his promises made during election campaign last year, Omar Abdullah only targets PDP to hide his failures.

"People of Jammu and Kashmir had given a strong mandate to NC by giving the NC-Congress alliance 50 seats and people of Budgam had given him a strong mandate but questioned his absence in the last one year. Promises were made on free electricity, to get rid of smart meters, employment, ration and gas cylinders but no premises were fulfilled. To hide his failures he targets PDP, and had he something to show to the people, he shouldn't have taken the name of PDP everywhere," she said.