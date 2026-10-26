Mehbooba Mufti Marks J&K Accession Day In Srinagar, Hails Union With 'Great Country'
The PDP chief's statement on the Accession Day, which was conspicuously ommitted by the ruling NC marks a deviation in stand.
Published : October 26, 2026 at 2:38 PM IST
Srinagar/Jammu: While the ruling National Conference remains preoccupied with the much awaited cabinet expansion in Jammu and Kashmir, People's Democratic President Mehbooba Mufti on Monday hailed the erstwhile princely state's accession with “great country” India.
The former chief minister was speaking at her party headquarters in Srinagar on the sixth 'Accession Day', which was first announced as a holiday in J&K in 2020 a year after Article 370 abrogation. Mufti joins the opposition BJP to celebrate the event marking the erstwhile princely state's accession with India while the ruling NC interestingly gives it a miss.
On Accession Day, @MehboobaMufti invokes Gandhi’s vision of a secular India and reminds Delhi that Jammu & Kashmir’s accession came with guarantees not a blank cheque for their violation. https://t.co/uB1B0oxCbw— J&K PDP (@jkpdp) October 26, 2026
Mufti, while holding a large pamphlet bearing the Instrument of Accession, said that she was “reminding the people of the country” and the government of India to respect the instrument of accession signed between Jammu Kashmir and the country in 1947 on secular grounds and sentiments”.
“We respect this day that we have acceded with a great country. But this great country should also remember the conditions, situations and sentiments on which Jammu and Kashmir acceded with the country,” she said.
Mufti, however, said that the “present situation in Jammu and Kashmir and is now spreading to the rest of the country should be a warning for the people of the country”.
“We have acceded to India which belonged to Gandhi, Nehru, Ambedkar who all gave us rights which are today being snatched from us. This instrument of accession is not a mere piece of paper, it should be remembered. This has been accepted by the popular leader of Jammu and Kashmir of that time, Maharaja and leadership of the country who fought for the freedom of the country,” she said.
“So, I want to remind the people of the country and the central government that what is happening in Jammu and Kashmir is wrong. Instead of selling Kashmir, the suppression of the people of Jammu and Kashmir should stop. Don't drag the people but take them along by holding their hands,” she said.
The Accession Day marks the historic Instrument of Accession on October 26, 1947 by the last autocratic ruler of the then princely state of Jammu and Kashmir, Maharaja Hari Singh. The Instrument of Accession was accepted by the then-Governor General of India, Lord Louis Mountbatten, on October 27, 1947 marking the joining the state with India.
Vikramaditya Singh, BJP leader and grandson of Hari Singh, hailed the Instrument of Accession “making Jammu & Kashmir an integral part of the Union of India”.
“I pay tribute to Brigadier Rajinder Singh, Maha Vir Chakra, and the brave Dogra soldiers of J&K State Forces (now JAK Rifles) who stood with him. Vastly outnumbered, they fought to the last man and the last bullet at Uri, delaying the invaders for the critical hours that enabled the Indian Army to land in Srinagar and save the Valley. Their sacrifice and valour shall be remembered with pride and gratitude forever. Jai Hind,” he wrote.
On this day in 1947, my grandfather, Maharaja Hari Singh, signed the Instrument of Accession, making Jammu & Kashmir an integral part of the Union of India. I pay tribute to Brigadier Rajinder Singh, Maha Vir Chakra, and the brave Dogra soldiers of J&K State Forces (now JAK Rifles) who stood with him. Vastly outnumbered, they fought to the last man and the last bullet at Uri, delaying the invaders for the critical hours that enabled the Indian Army to land in Srinagar and save the Valley. Their sacrifice and valour shall be remembered with pride and gratitude forever. Jai Hind.— Vikramaditya Singh (@vikramaditya_JK) October 26, 2026
According to historical records, the event proved to be a significant turning point in the history of Jammu and Kashmir following the Partition of India when the subcontinent was grappling with a severe political and administrative crisis.
In October 1947, the advance of tribal raiders posed a grave threat to the security of Jammu and Kashmir. Given the gravity of the situation, Maharaja Hari Singh sought military assistance from the Indian government and decided to accede to India.
In a letter addressed to Lord Mountbatten dated October 26, 1947, Maharaja Hari Singh described the emergency situation facing the state and requested immediate assistance. In the same letter, he also conveyed his decision to accede to India. Following the acceptance of the Instrument of Accession, Indian military contingents arrived in Srinagar by air on October 27, 1947, to participate in defensive operations against tribal raiders.
Under the terms of the accession, India assumed authority over defense, foreign affairs, communications, and certain related matters. Subsequently, the constitutional and political relationship between Jammu and Kashmir and India evolved through various stages—a process that remains highly significant in the region's contemporary political discourse. (With inputs from Mohd Ashraf Ganie)
Read More: