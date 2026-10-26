ETV Bharat / bharat

Mehbooba Mufti Marks J&K Accession Day In Srinagar, Hails Union With 'Great Country'

Srinagar/Jammu: While the ruling National Conference remains preoccupied with the much awaited cabinet expansion in Jammu and Kashmir, People's Democratic President Mehbooba Mufti on Monday hailed the erstwhile princely state's accession with “great country” India.

The former chief minister was speaking at her party headquarters in Srinagar on the sixth 'Accession Day', which was first announced as a holiday in J&K in 2020 a year after Article 370 abrogation. Mufti joins the opposition BJP to celebrate the event marking the erstwhile princely state's accession with India while the ruling NC interestingly gives it a miss.

Mufti, while holding a large pamphlet bearing the Instrument of Accession, said that she was “reminding the people of the country” and the government of India to respect the instrument of accession signed between Jammu Kashmir and the country in 1947 on secular grounds and sentiments”.

“We respect this day that we have acceded with a great country. But this great country should also remember the conditions, situations and sentiments on which Jammu and Kashmir acceded with the country,” she said.

BJP leader Altaf Thoker feeds a 'Laddoo' to a worker on J&K Accession Day in Srinagar (PTI)

Mufti, however, said that the “present situation in Jammu and Kashmir and is now spreading to the rest of the country should be a warning for the people of the country”.

“We have acceded to India which belonged to Gandhi, Nehru, Ambedkar who all gave us rights which are today being snatched from us. This instrument of accession is not a mere piece of paper, it should be remembered. This has been accepted by the popular leader of Jammu and Kashmir of that time, Maharaja and leadership of the country who fought for the freedom of the country,” she said.

A BJP worker holds the Tricolour on J&K Accession Day in Srinagar (PTI)

“So, I want to remind the people of the country and the central government that what is happening in Jammu and Kashmir is wrong. Instead of selling Kashmir, the suppression of the people of Jammu and Kashmir should stop. Don't drag the people but take them along by holding their hands,” she said.

The Accession Day marks the historic Instrument of Accession on October 26, 1947 by the last autocratic ruler of the then princely state of Jammu and Kashmir, Maharaja Hari Singh. The Instrument of Accession was accepted by the then-Governor General of India, Lord Louis Mountbatten, on October 27, 1947 marking the joining the state with India.