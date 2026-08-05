Mehbooba Mufti Holds Night Protest In Srinagar Against Article 370 Abrogation
Mehbooba said that during the sit-in, police officers "manhandled" her daughter Iltija Mufti, who also wanted to take out a protest outside the party office.
Published : August 5, 2026 at 1:31 AM IST|
Updated : August 5, 2026 at 1:41 AM IST
Srinagar: Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti held a protest on Tuesday night in Srinagar, on the eve of the seventh anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370.
Led by Mehbooba, dozens of PDP activists held a protest at the party's headquarters in Srinagar. Mehbooba, along with her party workers, held a sit-in, lighting candles outside her office.
"The government of India must hold dialogue with the people of Jammu and Kashmir and restore their rights and constitutional status that were snatched from them on August 5, 2019," she said.
Mehbooba said that August 5, 2019, is "unacceptable" to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. "PDP demands the restoration of Article 370 along with the dignity of the people," she said, adding that the events of that day cannot be forgotten by the people.
Mehbooba said that during the sit-in, police officers "manhandled" her daughter Iltija Mufti, who also wanted to take out a protest outside the party office.
PDP and Apni Party have scheduled protests in Kashmir on Tuesday, on the seventh anniversary of Article 370 abrogation.
On August 5, 2019, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the centre abrogated Article 370 and 35A and also downgraded the erstwhile state into two union territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.
The ruling National Conference and Congress are also holding protests on Tuesday. Both the parties said they will observe the day as a "black day". However, BJP leaders are organising a celebratory event on Tuesday at its Srinagar office, countering the "black day" protests of the ruling NC and PDP.