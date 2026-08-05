ETV Bharat / bharat

Mehbooba Mufti Holds Night Protest In Srinagar Against Article 370 Abrogation

Srinagar: Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti held a protest on Tuesday night in Srinagar, on the eve of the seventh anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370.

Led by Mehbooba, dozens of PDP activists held a protest at the party's headquarters in Srinagar. Mehbooba, along with her party workers, held a sit-in, lighting candles outside her office.

"The government of India must hold dialogue with the people of Jammu and Kashmir and restore their rights and constitutional status that were snatched from them on August 5, 2019," she said.

Mehbooba said that August 5, 2019, is "unacceptable" to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. "PDP demands the restoration of Article 370 along with the dignity of the people," she said, adding that the events of that day cannot be forgotten by the people.