Mehbooba Mufti Appeals Jammu Kashmir Parties To Unite For Political Rights On Ladakh Pattern
Mehbooba Mufti said that all the political parties should come on a single platform for engagement with New Delhi.
Published : May 25, 2026 at 4:31 PM IST
Srinagar: People's Democratic Party (PDP) president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said on Monday that the political parties in Jammu and Kashmir must unite on a single platform for engagement with New Delhi on the pattern of Ladakh’s leadership, which did not relent in its struggle for their constitutional rights.
Speaking to reporters in Srinagar, Mufti said that all the political parties, particularly the NC, should come on a single platform for engagement with New Delhi. She said that she had floated the idea of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), which compelled the Centre to call an all-parties meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "We can achieve a lot together," Mufti said.
The PDP leader said the local leadership of Ladakh, irrespective of religion and politics, fought together, held 20 rounds of talks with the Central government, and is closer to achieving "their constitutional rights."
"PDP believes that engagement is the only way. There is no other way than engagement. People hoped that the elected government would struggle for the restoration of their dignity and rights. Unfortunately, our government, with more than 50 MLAs, could not convince New Delhi to engage. New Delhi should initiate some CBMs [confidence-building measures] with the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” she said, adding the Centre should consider withdrawing the Army from civilian areas as there is no militancy now.
Mufti said that development cannot be a replacement for political engagement, and New Delhi must turn to engagement as alienation breeds separatism. “The way Kargil and Leh leadership joined and fought together, we can also make similar efforts. I appeal to the political parties to unite to achieve something,” she said.
She said that instead of engagement, the Centre is speaking to the people of Jammu and Kashmir through hard measures like raids, surveillance, and the use of AFSPA and PSA. “New Delhi must consider engaging with the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”
On Friday, the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) claimed that they have reached an "in-principle understanding" with the Centre during talks in New Delhi. They said they have reached an understanding for extending constitutional safeguards under Article 371 to the Union Territory of Ladakh. The two groups had together launched a protest campaign for full statehood and constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule after August 2019, when Ladakh was carved out as a Union Territory from the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.
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