ETV Bharat / bharat

Mehbooba Mufti Appeals Jammu Kashmir Parties To Unite For Political Rights On Ladakh Pattern

Srinagar: People's Democratic Party (PDP) president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said on Monday that the political parties in Jammu and Kashmir must unite on a single platform for engagement with New Delhi on the pattern of Ladakh’s leadership, which did not relent in its struggle for their constitutional rights.

Speaking to reporters in Srinagar, Mufti said that all the political parties, particularly the NC, should come on a single platform for engagement with New Delhi. She said that she had floated the idea of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), which compelled the Centre to call an all-parties meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "We can achieve a lot together," Mufti said.

The PDP leader said the local leadership of Ladakh, irrespective of religion and politics, fought together, held 20 rounds of talks with the Central government, and is closer to achieving "their constitutional rights."