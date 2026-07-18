'Facts Must Be Established, Accountability Ensured': Mehbooba Mufti, Aga Ruhullah Seek Probe Into Bhaderwah Civilian's Death
The deceased was identified as Arif Hussain, a resident of Bhaderwah in Doda district who worked as an auto-rickshaw driver, reports Mohd Ashraf Ganie.
Published : July 18, 2026 at 12:19 AM IST
Jammu: The death of a 30-year-old civilian during an altercation with a police team in Jammu and Kashmir's Bhaderwah area triggered widespread protests on Friday, with political leaders, religious figures and residents demanding a prompt, impartial investigation into the incident.
The deceased was identified as Arif Hussain, a resident of Bhaderwah in Doda district who worked as an auto-rickshaw driver. His family said he was the sole breadwinner and is survived by his eight-month-pregnant wife. Hundreds of people joined protests in Bhaderwah, seeking a transparent probe into the circumstances surrounding his death. Demonstrators alleged that the truth behind the incident must be established and justice delivered to the bereaved family.
Arif's wife, overcome with grief, appealed for justice, while relatives said the family had lost its only earning member. Residents described him as an ordinary civilian and urged the administration to conduct a fair investigation instead of allowing speculation to deepen public anger. The protests kept the area tense through the day.
According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, the incident occurred late Thursday night in the Jai Valley area when a police team noticed suspicious movement and challenged a group of individuals. Police said a scuffle followed, during which there was an alleged attempt to snatch a policeman's weapon. During the scuffle, one round was fired, resulting in injuries to one person, police said, adding that the injured man was immediately shifted to a hospital, where he later died.
Police identified the deceased as Arif Hussain and said a police personnel also sustained serious head injuries during the incident. The police in the statement said that the spot where the incident occurred was about 25 kilometres from Arif's residence. Police also said that there is no terror angle in the incident. Police claimed that the initial investigation suggested that the deceased was allegedly involved in cattle smuggling. The claim has not been independently verified.
The incident drew strong reactions from political leaders across Jammu and Kashmir, who called for an impartial inquiry while urging people to remain peaceful.
People's Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti said reports emerging from Doda were "deeply disturbing."
In a post on X, she said, "Reports emerging from Doda about the killing of a civilian, Arif Hussain, who was allegedly stabbed and then shot dead by security forces, followed by an internet shutdown across the district, are deeply disturbing."
Reports emerging from Doda about the killing of a civilian, Arif Hussain, who was allegedly stabbed and then shot dead by security forces , followed by an internet shutdown across the district, are deeply disturbing.— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) July 17, 2026
The administration must act swiftly to establish the facts and… pic.twitter.com/AHruKp9pDa
"The administration must act swiftly to establish the facts and ensure accountability," she said. Mehbooba also said, "J&K must not be allowed to slide towards a situation where allegations of cow smuggling become a pretext for mob violence and the killing of Muslims."
National Conference MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi also sought a transparent investigation, saying conflicting accounts made it essential to establish the facts.
"At a time when conflicting accounts are circulating, it is essential that the facts are established through a prompt, impartial and transparent investigation. Such an inquiry should inspire public confidence and ensure that accountability follows wherever it is warranted," he wrote on X.
The tragic loss of a civilian life in Bhaderwah has caused deep anguish and concern.— Office of Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi (@Office_ASRM) July 17, 2026
At a time when conflicting accounts are circulating, it is essential that the facts are established through a prompt, impartial and transparent investigation. Such an inquiry should inspire…
He also extended condolences to the bereaved family and appealed for calm. "We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and urge everyone to maintain peace, exercise restraint, and allow due process to uncover the truth," Ruhullah said.
PDP leader Iltija Mufti said Arif's pregnant wife was struggling to come to terms with the loss. "The heavily pregnant wife of Arif Hussain killed under mysterious circumstances in Doda last night is too shocked & shattered to even process the death of her husband," she wrote on X.
The heavily pregnant wife of Arif Hussain killed under mysterious circumstances in Doda last night is too shocked & shattered to even process the death of her husband. Yet even in this state of disbelief she’s protesting against his alleged cold blooded murder by men in uniform.… pic.twitter.com/jcoLgom9b4— Iltija Mufti (@IltijaMufti_) July 17, 2026
"At the moment, we are being fed conflicting versions of what led to his tragic death. We have been here before. Judicial killings, their aftermath and the culture of impunity extended to armed personnel. Hope truth is brought to light," she added.
Meanwhile, the Imam of Jamia Masjid Kishtwar, Maulana Farooq Ahmed Kichloo, called for a complete and peaceful shutdown across Kishtwar district on July 18 in solidarity with the victim's family.
He described the incident as deeply unfortunate and appealed to traders, shopkeepers and residents to observe a peaceful bandh. Kichloo also demanded the constitution of a high-level, impartial committee to investigate the incident.
He said those found responsible should face strict punishment in accordance with the law to prevent similar incidents in the future. At the same time, he appealed to people to maintain peace during the shutdown.
The police investigation into the incident is underway. Authorities have not announced any independent or judicial inquiry so far, nor have police confirmed that any type of FIR was registered in this regard