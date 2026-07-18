ETV Bharat / bharat

'Facts Must Be Established, Accountability Ensured': Mehbooba Mufti, Aga Ruhullah Seek Probe Into Bhaderwah Civilian's Death

Jammu: The death of a 30-year-old civilian during an altercation with a police team in Jammu and Kashmir's Bhaderwah area triggered widespread protests on Friday, with political leaders, religious figures and residents demanding a prompt, impartial investigation into the incident.

The deceased was identified as Arif Hussain, a resident of Bhaderwah in Doda district who worked as an auto-rickshaw driver. His family said he was the sole breadwinner and is survived by his eight-month-pregnant wife. Hundreds of people joined protests in Bhaderwah, seeking a transparent probe into the circumstances surrounding his death. Demonstrators alleged that the truth behind the incident must be established and justice delivered to the bereaved family.

Arif's wife, overcome with grief, appealed for justice, while relatives said the family had lost its only earning member. Residents described him as an ordinary civilian and urged the administration to conduct a fair investigation instead of allowing speculation to deepen public anger. The protests kept the area tense through the day.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, the incident occurred late Thursday night in the Jai Valley area when a police team noticed suspicious movement and challenged a group of individuals. Police said a scuffle followed, during which there was an alleged attempt to snatch a policeman's weapon. During the scuffle, one round was fired, resulting in injuries to one person, police said, adding that the injured man was immediately shifted to a hospital, where he later died.

Police identified the deceased as Arif Hussain and said a police personnel also sustained serious head injuries during the incident. The police in the statement said that the spot where the incident occurred was about 25 kilometres from Arif's residence. Police also said that there is no terror angle in the incident. Police claimed that the initial investigation suggested that the deceased was allegedly involved in cattle smuggling. The claim has not been independently verified.

The incident drew strong reactions from political leaders across Jammu and Kashmir, who called for an impartial inquiry while urging people to remain peaceful.

People's Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti said reports emerging from Doda were "deeply disturbing."

In a post on X, she said, "Reports emerging from Doda about the killing of a civilian, Arif Hussain, who was allegedly stabbed and then shot dead by security forces, followed by an internet shutdown across the district, are deeply disturbing."