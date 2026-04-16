ETV Bharat / bharat

Meghwal, Shah Move To Introduce Bills In LS To Tweak Women's Quota Law, Set Up Delimitation Panel

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Special session of Parliament, in New Delhi ( PTI )

New Delhi: Union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and Amit Shah on Thursday moved to introduce three bills in the Lok Sabha to amend the women's quota law and set up a delimitation commission amid protests by the opposition, which termed the proposed legislation anti-constitutional.

Congress's K C Venugopal questioned why proposed changes in the women's quota law were not incorporated when it was earlier passed by Parliament.

"Bills to tweak the women's quota law and set up a delimitation panel are anti-constitutional," he said.

Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav questioned the rush to introduce the bills.

"We are in favour... but why do you not want a Census to be done?" he asked.