Meghwal Welcomes NCERT's Emergency Chapter, Asks Congress To Explain Imposition
Union Law Minister urges on understanding the causes and consequences of the Emergency, asks Congress to explain its actions.
Published : June 26, 2026 at 9:12 PM IST
Bikaner: Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Friday welcomed the decision to include a chapter on Emergency in the new Class 9 NCERT Social Science textbook, saying students must understand one of the most critical phases in India's history and learn how constitutional rights and institutions were affected during the period.
Speaking during a visit to Bikaner, Meghwal stated that the country's new generation needs to know the circumstances under which the Emergency was imposed, the reasons behind it, and its impact on civil rights. He stressed that education should cover not only historical developments but also the circumstances that led to them and their long-term consequences.
Meghwal said the students must understand the circumstances in which the Emergency was declared, "the reasons behind it, and its impact on democratic institutions."
The Union Minister was in Bikaner to attend a career counselling programme organised by the Bhavna Memorial Trust at Maharaja Ganga Singh University, where students received information and guidance regarding various career options.
Referring to the Emergency provisions in the Constitution, Meghwal said while the Constitution permits the proclamation of an Emergency under specific conditions, the people deserve to know the circumstances in which it was invoked.
He said the new generation should be informed about the prevailing conditions "at the time and the reasons" for imposing the Emergency, adding that the country was pushed into "a state of Emergency solely to save a regime's hold on power."
Meghwal remarked that those who carry copies of the Constitution and speak of saving it should also realise why the Emergency was imposed, adding that the Congress party owes an explanation to the people of the country regarding this.
For the first time, NCERT has added a chapter on the Emergency in its Class 9 Social Science textbook titled "Understanding Society: India and Beyond." It describes the Emergency imposed between 1975 and 1977 as one of the greatest challenges faced by Indian democracy.
According to the textbook, the period witnessed the suspension of several fundamental rights, press censorship, and the arrest of opposition leaders and social activists. It also mentions the rising inflation and unemployment of the 1970s, public discontent against the government and the movement led by Jayaprakash Narayan, placing the Emergency within its broader political and social context.
Also Read