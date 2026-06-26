ETV Bharat / bharat

Meghwal Welcomes NCERT's Emergency Chapter, Asks Congress To Explain Imposition

Bikaner: Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Friday welcomed the decision to include a chapter on Emergency in the new Class 9 NCERT Social Science textbook, saying students must understand one of the most critical phases in India's history and learn how constitutional rights and institutions were affected during the period.

Speaking during a visit to Bikaner, Meghwal stated that the country's new generation needs to know the circumstances under which the Emergency was imposed, the reasons behind it, and its impact on civil rights. He stressed that education should cover not only historical developments but also the circumstances that led to them and their long-term consequences.

Meghwal said the students must understand the circumstances in which the Emergency was declared, "the reasons behind it, and its impact on democratic institutions."

The Union Minister was in Bikaner to attend a career counselling programme organised by the Bhavna Memorial Trust at Maharaja Ganga Singh University, where students received information and guidance regarding various career options.

Referring to the Emergency provisions in the Constitution, Meghwal said while the Constitution permits the proclamation of an Emergency under specific conditions, the people deserve to know the circumstances in which it was invoked.