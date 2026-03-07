ETV Bharat / bharat

Mango Leaf Arch, Palm Canopy, Traditional Menu With Heirloom Produce: Eco-Friendly Wedding Wins Telangana Hearts

Nalgonda: Mango leaf arches decorated the entrance, while palm and coconut mats were used for the wedding venue canopy. The arrangements recreated the atmosphere of traditional village weddings, reminding guests of simpler times. Instead of grand sets and synthetic decorations, the wedding venue reflected the charm of old Telugu traditions.

At a time when lavish weddings with grand decorations have become the order of the day, Meghana Reddy, a young bride from Nalgonda district chose a different path. Meghana, a civil services aspirant from Tirumalagiri Sagar, conducted her wedding in a completely eco-friendly and traditional manner, drawing appreciation from everyone who attended the ceremony.

Meghana, who completed her B.Tech and is currently preparing for civil services, said, “I wanted my wedding to be natural and healthy. I shared my idea with the groom, Kautilya Reddy, and her parents, Nagendla Jayamma and Seetharam Reddy, who wholeheartedly supported my decision.”

“Instead of huge decorations, fast food, and foreign cuisines, we wanted a wedding that respects nature and encourages local farmers,” Meghana said.

The wedding menu itself reflected the organic theme. Various traditional rice varieties such as Basmati, Mysore Mallika, Rani Akanda, Kulkar, and Navara were used to prepare dishes like pulihora, panasa biryani, karivepaku annam, sambar rice, and curd rice.