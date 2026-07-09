ETV Bharat / bharat

Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: Supreme Court Indicates Larger Bench Reference On Arrest Memo Error

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday indicated it may refer to a larger bench the question of whether a mere typographical error, like citing the wrong statutory section in an arrest memo, can invalidate an arrest and justify bail in the case of Sonam Raghuvanshi, who allegedly murdered her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, in May last year.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices Manoj Misra and Shree Chandrashekhar. The bench also indicated that it would closely examine whether the Meghalaya High Court was justified in granting bail to Sonam because the arrest memo contained a typographical error.

On July 3, another bench of Justices M M Sundresh and Sheel Nagu declined to stay the high court order granting bail to Raghuvanshi.

SC Questions Effect Of Typographical Error

During the hearing on Thursday, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Meghalaya government, raised the question whether the mere mention of a wrong statutory section in an arrest memo, specifically a typographical error, was sufficient to invalidate an arrest and grant bail in the "shocking" murder case.

Mehta argued that the error was purely clerical and stressed that this was a very serious case where bail was granted on the ground that the grounds of arrest were not supplied. He added that there was a record showing that the grounds had, in fact, been supplied at the time of arrest.

The bench asked Mehta to place on record the exact information provided to the accused. "Written grounds are supplied. Only thing is that there is a typographical error in one section," Mehta said.

The bench asked Mehta to produce a legible photocopy of the original document provided to the accused, saying it would help in understanding what had been supplied.

"It was supplied. There was no dispute throughout that it was not supplied. She filed a bail application, and the court heard the merits and found she is a flight risk (while rejecting bail). Thrice the same judge rejects the bail petition," Mehta said.

The bench observed that it would first examine whether this ground was legally sustainable.

"That is another aspect which we have to consider, but first we have to check whether this ground is sustainable or not, and if it is not sustainable, then the bail order goes. If it is sustainable, then we have to consider other grounds," the bench observed.