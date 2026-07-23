ETV Bharat / bharat

Honeymoon Murder Case: Supreme Court Cancels Sonam Raghuvanshi's Bail, Orders Her To Surrender In 3 Weeks

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday set aside the bail granted to Sonam Raghuvanshi, an accused in the alleged murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi during their honeymoon in Meghalaya last year, saying her release at this stage could obstruct the ongoing trial.

The apex court gave Sonam three weeks to surrender. The order was passed by a bench comprising Justices M.M. Sundresh and P. B. Varale. Sonam was represented by senior advocate Ardhendumauli Kumar Prasad while Solicitor General Tushar Mehta represented the state government.

Sonam was granted bail by the Meghalaya High Court on April 26. The Meghalaya government subsequently challenged the order before the Supreme Court.

The apex court observed that the high court and the trial court erred in granting her relief based on alleged defects in communicating the grounds of arrest.

The bench said the non-compliance with service of the grounds of arrest to the accused will not act as a fetter to re-arrest for the purpose of the investigation.

"On facts, we find that the respondent is not entitled for bail. Not only on the merits, also on the grounds discussed by both the courts. It is not as if the respondent was not served with the grounds of arrest. There is a difference between non-service of grounds of arrest and giving adequate reasons," Justice Sundresh said while pronouncing the order.

The bench noted the documents regarding her arrest were served on her and it is not inclined to go into the issue whether the case involves voluntary surrender or arrest.

The bench said both lower courts (trial court and high court) erred in granting bail based on a judgment rendered by this court. "We are also conscious of the fact that bail is the rule and jail is the exception. However, we are dealing with a case where the earlier bail orders rejecting enlargement on merit have attained finality. The trial has already begun," the bench noted.

"We are inclined to observe that continued enlargement of the respondent at this stage might hinder the ongoing trial. We are inclined to set aside the impugned order,” said the bench, giving Sonam three weeks to surrender.

"In the event of trial not proceeding and concluding within six months, respondent is at liberty to file a fresh bail application," the bench added.