Honeymoon Murder Case: Supreme Court Cancels Sonam Raghuvanshi's Bail, Orders Her To Surrender In 3 Weeks
Sonam was granted bail by the Meghalaya High Court on April 26, 2026. The Meghalaya government subsequently challenged the order before the Supreme Court.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : July 23, 2026 at 12:25 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday set aside the bail granted to Sonam Raghuvanshi, an accused in the alleged murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi during their honeymoon in Meghalaya last year, saying her release at this stage could obstruct the ongoing trial.
The apex court gave Sonam three weeks to surrender. The order was passed by a bench comprising Justices M.M. Sundresh and P. B. Varale. Sonam was represented by senior advocate Ardhendumauli Kumar Prasad while Solicitor General Tushar Mehta represented the state government.
Sonam was granted bail by the Meghalaya High Court on April 26. The Meghalaya government subsequently challenged the order before the Supreme Court.
The apex court observed that the high court and the trial court erred in granting her relief based on alleged defects in communicating the grounds of arrest.
The bench said the non-compliance with service of the grounds of arrest to the accused will not act as a fetter to re-arrest for the purpose of the investigation.
"On facts, we find that the respondent is not entitled for bail. Not only on the merits, also on the grounds discussed by both the courts. It is not as if the respondent was not served with the grounds of arrest. There is a difference between non-service of grounds of arrest and giving adequate reasons," Justice Sundresh said while pronouncing the order.
The bench noted the documents regarding her arrest were served on her and it is not inclined to go into the issue whether the case involves voluntary surrender or arrest.
The bench said both lower courts (trial court and high court) erred in granting bail based on a judgment rendered by this court. "We are also conscious of the fact that bail is the rule and jail is the exception. However, we are dealing with a case where the earlier bail orders rejecting enlargement on merit have attained finality. The trial has already begun," the bench noted.
"We are inclined to observe that continued enlargement of the respondent at this stage might hinder the ongoing trial. We are inclined to set aside the impugned order,” said the bench, giving Sonam three weeks to surrender.
"In the event of trial not proceeding and concluding within six months, respondent is at liberty to file a fresh bail application," the bench added.
The bench passed the order on a plea by the state government challenging an order passed by the Meghalaya High Court upholding her release.
On July 21, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the state government, argued that Sonam absconded after the incident and surfaced only after the co-accused were arrested. Mehta said her husband's body was recovered after 10 days using drones, and his face was unrecognisable. Mehta said the body was identified only through tattoos.
The bench then asked Sonam's counsel to obtain instructions on whether she was willing to surrender pending further consideration of her bail.
"There are two options. Either we will consider and pass order on merit. Or we will pass an order for you to surrender in the interregnum till the witnesses are examined, then we will see it on merit," the bench had observed.
"We don't want to surprise you. The second option may be better for you. Take instructions and come back," added the bench.
Sonam's counsel contended that stringent conditions were imposed on his client by the trial court, one of which requires her to remain in Shillong and attend proceedings every day. The bench said it would consider those conditions and made it clear that it would want to be fair to both sides.
Mehta argued the arrest memo mistakenly mentioned Section 403 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita instead of Section 103 (murder). He stressed that the error was merely typographical and did not invalidate the arrest. The bench was informed that Sonam had never disputed either the grounds of arrest or the fact that she had surrendered in any of her earlier bail applications.
Raja Raghuvanshi's body was discovered dumped in a deep gorge near Sohra in Meghalaya in June 2025.
Probe revealed that Sonam, along with her associate Raj Kushwaha and three hired assailants, plotted the murder for financial gain. The couple had traveled to Meghalaya for their honeymoon, where Raja was lured to an isolated spot, attacked with machetes, and thrown into the gorge.
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