ETV Bharat / bharat

Meetings Underway To Select Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust CEO

Ayodhya: The new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is expected to be announced on Wednesday. The process for his selection has started with a series of meetings in Ayodhya on Tuesday, where senior officials of the Trust, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh will finalise the CEO's name. The CEO will be selected on Tuesday and announced the next day.

Ram Mandir Trust Treasurer Govind Dev Giri Maharaj, VHP's General Secretary Bajrang Lal Bagda and senior leader Dinesh held a meeting at the Vaidehi Bhavan complex in Ayodhya. Following the meeting, the three officials arrived at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra complex, where important discussions are underway regarding the selection of the CEO.

The three-member committee formed to select the CEO has also arrived in Ayodhya. It includes retired Supreme Court Judge Pramod Kohli, retired Lieutenant General Vishnu Kant Chaturvedi and nuclear scientist Suresh Hawde. The committee has shortlisted three names for final consideration as part of the selection process.