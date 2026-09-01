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Meetings Underway To Select Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust CEO

The CEO will be selected on Tuesday and announced the next day.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust CEO
Office-bearers of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust arrive for the meeting in Ayodhya (Etv Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 1, 2026 at 6:37 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Ayodhya: The new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is expected to be announced on Wednesday. The process for his selection has started with a series of meetings in Ayodhya on Tuesday, where senior officials of the Trust, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh will finalise the CEO's name. The CEO will be selected on Tuesday and announced the next day.

Ram Mandir Trust Treasurer Govind Dev Giri Maharaj, VHP's General Secretary Bajrang Lal Bagda and senior leader Dinesh held a meeting at the Vaidehi Bhavan complex in Ayodhya. Following the meeting, the three officials arrived at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra complex, where important discussions are underway regarding the selection of the CEO.

The three-member committee formed to select the CEO has also arrived in Ayodhya. It includes retired Supreme Court Judge Pramod Kohli, retired Lieutenant General Vishnu Kant Chaturvedi and nuclear scientist Suresh Hawde. The committee has shortlisted three names for final consideration as part of the selection process.

According to sources, the Trust's interim General Secretary Krishna Mohan and former General Secretary Champat Rai are also expected to attend the selection committee meeting where a final decision will be made on one of the three names.

The selection committee will then submit its final report to the Trust's President Mahant Nritya Gopal Das. It is learnt that after receiving the report of the selection committee and the permission of the chairman, there will be a formal discussion on the name of the CEO in a meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

Once a consensus is reached, the name of the Trust's first CEO may be officially announced.

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