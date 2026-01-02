ETV Bharat / bharat

Meet The Dibrugarh Youth Who Is Bringing Fading Ahom Attire Back To Life

Dibrugarh: The Ahoms not only ruled Assam for nearly 600 years but also had a deep influence on modern Assamese culture. They are known for their own distinct religious and cultural traditions and their attire too reflect a unique identity.

But amid the rapidly growing influence of modernity, the traditional Ahom clothing has gradually begun to disappear from everyday life. The fading traditional Ahom clothing caught the attention of an Assamese youth who decided that it was high time that the “Ahom attire” was revived and circulated well. Harshajit Handique took it upon himself to preserve his cultural heritage and make the “Ahom attire” available in the market.

The son of late Guneen and Hemaprabha Handique of Dibrugarh, Harshajit began thinking seriously about reviving these disappearing garments. With the aim of restoring and making Tai Ahom attire easily accessible, he started spinning yarn and weaving cloth himself in 2013. This journey eventually led to the launch of his brand, “Janchai Ethnics,” dedicated to traditional Ahom clothing.

Today, garments crafted by Harshajit are worn by eminent personalities including Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, several politicians, actors and actresses. Orders also pour in from different parts of the world.

The reach of Janchai Ethnics extends beyond India, with Harshajit’s creations gaining popularity in countries such as Thailand, the United States and England. Production units have been set up at Lezai, Banipur and Sepon in Dibrugarh, collectively providing employment to more than 50 local men and women.

Recalling the beginning of his journey, Harshajit said, “We read about the Ahoms’ textile heritage in books, but the traditional attire was nowhere to be found in the market. That prompted me to undertake field-based research to revive these garments. With the idea of making them easily available to people, I started this initiative in 2013.”