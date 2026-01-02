Meet The Dibrugarh Youth Who Is Bringing Fading Ahom Attire Back To Life
The reach of Janchai Ethnics now extends beyond India to Cambodia, Thailand, China and the US.
Published : January 2, 2026 at 7:59 PM IST
Dibrugarh: The Ahoms not only ruled Assam for nearly 600 years but also had a deep influence on modern Assamese culture. They are known for their own distinct religious and cultural traditions and their attire too reflect a unique identity.
But amid the rapidly growing influence of modernity, the traditional Ahom clothing has gradually begun to disappear from everyday life. The fading traditional Ahom clothing caught the attention of an Assamese youth who decided that it was high time that the “Ahom attire” was revived and circulated well. Harshajit Handique took it upon himself to preserve his cultural heritage and make the “Ahom attire” available in the market.
The son of late Guneen and Hemaprabha Handique of Dibrugarh, Harshajit began thinking seriously about reviving these disappearing garments. With the aim of restoring and making Tai Ahom attire easily accessible, he started spinning yarn and weaving cloth himself in 2013. This journey eventually led to the launch of his brand, “Janchai Ethnics,” dedicated to traditional Ahom clothing.
Today, garments crafted by Harshajit are worn by eminent personalities including Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, several politicians, actors and actresses. Orders also pour in from different parts of the world.
The reach of Janchai Ethnics extends beyond India, with Harshajit’s creations gaining popularity in countries such as Thailand, the United States and England. Production units have been set up at Lezai, Banipur and Sepon in Dibrugarh, collectively providing employment to more than 50 local men and women.
Recalling the beginning of his journey, Harshajit said, “We read about the Ahoms’ textile heritage in books, but the traditional attire was nowhere to be found in the market. That prompted me to undertake field-based research to revive these garments. With the idea of making them easily available to people, I started this initiative in 2013.”
Sharing his experience, Harshajit adds, “The past 13 years have been full of challenges, but today we have reached a stable stage. At present, we have seven looms across two locations. For 13 years, we have continuously worked to revive Tai Ahom attire and take it to the people. More than 50 local men and women are now employed here. Through Janchai Ethnics, everyone associated with the initiative has found a means of livelihood, and we too have become self-reliant.”
According to Harshajit, while Janchai Ethnics initially focused solely on Tai Ahom traditional garments, it now also produces women’s mekhela chador, gamosa, tongali and other ethnic items. “The traditional attire of Tai Ahoms is quite similar to that found in Cambodia, Vietnam, Myanmar and China. As a result, our garments are well received in these countries. People from these regions, as well as from Thailand, the US, London and Australia, especially seek Muga and Eri silk fabrics. I personally visited Thailand once, and the response was extremely encouraging,” he said.
Harshajit explains that Eri and Muga cocoons are collected from various parts of Assam. “Our own workers spin the yarn from these cocoons and prepare it for weaving. Some yarn is also procured from the market,” he added.
Janchai Ethnics has also evolved into a training hub. Students from various educational institutions come here for internships, along with foreign tourists interested in traditional weaving. “Every year, students from different government institutions of the state come here for training. Recently, students from Ahmedabad visited for research purposes,” Harshajit noted.
A woman weaver working at the loom centre shares, “I have been weaving here for about five years. This work has helped support my family and educate my children. We weave Muga and Tussar gamosas, cheleng, kachari and Ahom garments. Around 50 of us work here. People from far-off places, even from the US, come to buy Tussar, cheleng and Muga fabrics. This initiative has made many women self-reliant.”
Social worker Ranjit Baruah, who visited the loom centre, remarked, “Harshajit has been working tirelessly since 2013. He is trying to preserve our priceless, fading traditional attire. His efforts are truly commendable.”