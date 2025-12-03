ETV Bharat / bharat

Meet RJD MLA Gautam Krishna, Who Rose From Poverty To Politics, Commutes By Auto Rickshaw

Patna: It is a common sight to witness MLAs and MPs and ministers dressed in spotless white kurta pajamas and bundis. Most of them flaunt luxury vehicles and grand bungalows, and are often accompanied by a ring of black cat security guards.

However, today the focus is on a contrasting figure – a humble MLA, who commutes to the Assembly in auto-rickshaw. When the Bihar Vidhan Sabha winter session began from December 1, he arrived in an auto-rickshaw. He does not wear traditional kurta and pajamas, opting instead for simple pant and slippers.

Meet Gautam Krishna who was elected for the first time as the MLA from the Mahishi Assembly constituency in the Bihar Assembly Election 2025. Gautam Krishna secured his seat while contesting on an RJD ticket. Few could have predicted that someone from a simple village and a poor family background would win the contest as a state legislator.

Krishna, a resident of Sahabat Gothia in the Madhepura district, said his journey from a Block Development Officer (BDO) to an MLA was fraught with challenges. He recounted his struggle to overcome numerous obstacles during this period but maintained that he never succumbed to despair. Although he initially secured a government job to uplift his family from poverty, he chose to resign shortly thereafter to pursue a different path.

His foray into public life began with the Anna Hazare anti-corruption movement. While preparing for civil services in Delhi, Gautam joined the Anna Hazare agitation in the national capital along with his friend Roshan Sharma. His participation in the movement kindled in Gautam a strong attraction toward social service and a political career.

Gautam Krishna also shared how he could fulfil his father’s aspirations. His father wished his son to become a capable, educated individual who would secure a stable government job, to finally have a stable family. When Gautam expressed his desire to enter politics, his father was initially resistant, preferring the job security of a government position - despite the father himself being an active RJD party worker at that time.

"Initially I was not interested in politics, while I was studying in Delhi. Anna Hazare movement drew me towards politics,” said Gautam Krishna, the newly elected RJD MLA, Mahishi Assembly constituency.