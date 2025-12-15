ETV Bharat / bharat

Meet Muskan Negi, The Songstress Who Became Himachal's First 100% Visually Impaired Woman To Earn A PhD

Shimla: Dr Muskan Negi, an accomplished singer, a Youth Icon of the Election Commission of India (ECI), and an Assistant Professor at RKMV College in Shimla, has added another feather to her cap by becoming the first 100 percent visually impaired woman from Himachal Pradesh to earn a PhD. She completed her doctoral research in Music from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU). Muskan Negi is currently working as an Assistant Professor at the Government Girls College (RKMV) in Shimla. She has also been appointed as brand ambassador for the Umang Foundation, an organisation working for the empowerment of persons with disabilities. Professor Ajay Srivastava, President of Umang Foundation, said Muskan completed her PhD in Music under the guidance of Dr Mrityunjay Sharma. Dr Sharma said, "She (Muskan) is very talented. She worked diligently during her MA, MPhil, and PhD studies in Music at the varsity, overcoming the challenges that she faced due to her visual impairment."