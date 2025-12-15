Meet Muskan Negi, The Songstress Who Became Himachal's First 100% Visually Impaired Woman To Earn A PhD
Dr Muskan Negi has become the first 100% visually impaired woman from the state to be awarded a PhD by Himachal Pradesh University (HPU).
Shimla: Dr Muskan Negi, an accomplished singer, a Youth Icon of the Election Commission of India (ECI), and an Assistant Professor at RKMV College in Shimla, has added another feather to her cap by becoming the first 100 percent visually impaired woman from Himachal Pradesh to earn a PhD. She completed her doctoral research in Music from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU).
Muskan Negi is currently working as an Assistant Professor at the Government Girls College (RKMV) in Shimla. She has also been appointed as brand ambassador for the Umang Foundation, an organisation working for the empowerment of persons with disabilities.
Professor Ajay Srivastava, President of Umang Foundation, said Muskan completed her PhD in Music under the guidance of Dr Mrityunjay Sharma.
Dr Sharma said, "She (Muskan) is very talented. She worked diligently during her MA, MPhil, and PhD studies in Music at the varsity, overcoming the challenges that she faced due to her visual impairment."
"Dependence on Braille textbooks is not possible in higher education. Therefore, Muskan made extensive use of e-resources for her studies through laptops and mobile phones equipped with talking software," Muskan's research supervisor Dr Sharma added.
Muskan, on the other hand, has attributed this achievement to her parents, Ambika Devi and Jaychand, and all her family members. She said that her parents encouraged her from childhood and continuously inspired her to excel in her studies and singing. Muskan also expressed gratitude to her research supervisor, and other teachers in the Music Department.
Over the years, Muskan has been honoured with countless awards and recognitions. Back in 2017, she was appointed as Youth Icon by the Election Commission of India to encourage youth participation in the voting process. She has received several national and state-level awards for her achievements in singing, and has been felicitated by Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla at Raj Bhavan. This apart, she has also performed in various states of India as well as in different places in the United States.
Applauding her dedication, Professor Ajay Srivastava said, "Muskan has been a Youth Icon of the Election Commission of India since 2017. She is one of the first visually impaired students to gain admission to Portmore School and Government Girls College in Shimla with the help of the Umang Foundation. Muskan also actively participates in social work, and donates blood frequently."
