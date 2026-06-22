ETV Bharat / bharat

Meet Larry: The Cat Of All Prime Ministers, 19, At 10 Downing Street

Larry the cat, Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office, waits on the doorstep of 10 Downing Street in London on Monday ( AP )

Hyderabad: The United Kingdom has witnessed a series of leadership changes over the past 10 years; one resident of Number 10 Downing Street has remained largely and remarkably unaffected by the turmoil - Larry the cat.

As Prime Minister Keir Starmer becomes the latest occupant to leave UK's highest political office, Larry the cat continues his long-standing tenure as Chief Mouse to the Cabinet Office, extending a remarkable stay that has spanned six prime ministers.

Since arriving at 10 Downing Street in February 2011, Larry has become one of the most recognisable, beloved and loved figures associated with the UK government.

Originally adopted from Battersea Dog & Cats Home to tackle a rodent problem at the PM's residence, the feline has evolved into a global celebrity and a symbol of continuity amid political change.

Over the years, Larry has shared the famous Downing Street address with former prime ministers David Cameron (2010 to 2016), Theresa May (2016 to 2019), Boris Johnson (2019 to 2022), Liz Truss (49 days between September and October 2022), Rishi Sunak (2022 to 2024) and Starmer (2024 to 2026).