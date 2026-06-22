Meet Larry: The Cat Of All Prime Ministers, 19, At 10 Downing Street
From David Cameron in 2010 to Starmer in 2026, the most famous feline remains a constant presence at 10 Downing Street, the PM's official residence
Published : June 22, 2026 at 7:11 PM IST
Hyderabad: The United Kingdom has witnessed a series of leadership changes over the past 10 years; one resident of Number 10 Downing Street has remained largely and remarkably unaffected by the turmoil - Larry the cat.
As Prime Minister Keir Starmer becomes the latest occupant to leave UK's highest political office, Larry the cat continues his long-standing tenure as Chief Mouse to the Cabinet Office, extending a remarkable stay that has spanned six prime ministers.
Since arriving at 10 Downing Street in February 2011, Larry has become one of the most recognisable, beloved and loved figures associated with the UK government.
Originally adopted from Battersea Dog & Cats Home to tackle a rodent problem at the PM's residence, the feline has evolved into a global celebrity and a symbol of continuity amid political change.
Over the years, Larry has shared the famous Downing Street address with former prime ministers David Cameron (2010 to 2016), Theresa May (2016 to 2019), Boris Johnson (2019 to 2022), Liz Truss (49 days between September and October 2022), Rishi Sunak (2022 to 2024) and Starmer (2024 to 2026).
While governments have changed, Larry's position has remained safe and secure.
Officially designated as Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office, Larry's duties include greeting visitors, inspecting security arrangements and, according to Downing Street's descriptions, testing antique furniture for its naps. His mission to tackle mice at the historic building is said to remain "in the tactical planning stage".
Reportedly around 19 years old, Larry has been a familiar sight, particularly to photo-journalists, diplomats and world leaders visiting Number 10. He has frequently stolen sneaking admiration from political figures by casually strolling into media events, posing near officials' vehicles and making unannounced appearances during high-profile visits.
His popularity extends far beyond Westminster, the seat of the UK's political power.
Larry's social media presence, managed by an anonymous user, has attracted hundreds of thousands of followers, with posts often offering humorous commentary on politics, current affairs and life at Number 10 Downing Street.
Change in leadership or not, Larry's stay in residence will be constant and permanent.
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