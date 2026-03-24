ETV Bharat / bharat

Meet Four-Time Ironman Dr Bishwanath Tiwari: Training For Ultraman, Inspiring India's Next Ironmen

New Delhi: Around the world, the Ironman triathlon, held annually in Hawaii since 1978, is considered one of the world's toughest tests of athletic endurance. Involving a 2.4-mile (3.9 km) swim, a 112-mile (180.2 km) bicycle ride and a 26.22-mile (42.2 km) marathon run, completed in that order, it has become popular in India too, with Dr Bishwanath Tiwari — an oncological (cancer) surgeon at the Northern Railway Central Hospital, New Delhi — its foremost exponent.

Having completed the grueling day-long test of physical and mental endurance four times consecutively since 2022, at events held across the world, he is now gearing up to conquer the Ultraman Triathlon, widely regarded as the world's most grueling competition, involving a 10 km swim, 421 km bike ride, and 84 km run over three days.

Ironman Army Gets Ready

Becoming an 'Ironman' is no easy feat; it demands years of hard work, discipline, and the unwavering spirit to constantly push one's own limits. Alongside Dr Tiwari, a group of 15-20 athletes are currently engaged in rigorous preparation for months in the Aravalli hills near Faridabad, each hoping to participate in one of these global endurance competitions.

Their arena is a desolate lake nestled in the Aravallis. Driven by the obsession to compete and complete the Ironman or Ultraman competitions, these athletes wake up at 3 am and trek around 5 km just to reach the location. Once there, they immerse themselves in hours of grueling open-water swimming training.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Dr Tiwari said the Ironman competition requires participants to complete the three-leg course within 15 hours. He said swimming pools present a vastly different experience from swimming in a lake or the ocean. Pools don't induce sudden panic, open, natural water bodies do, and that's the greatest challenge.