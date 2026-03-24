Meet Four-Time Ironman Dr Bishwanath Tiwari: Training For Ultraman, Inspiring India's Next Ironmen
The oncological surgeon at New Delhi's Northern Railway Central Hospital trains daily with other endurance athletes at a lake in the Aravallis near Faridabad.
Published : March 24, 2026 at 3:14 PM IST
New Delhi: Around the world, the Ironman triathlon, held annually in Hawaii since 1978, is considered one of the world's toughest tests of athletic endurance. Involving a 2.4-mile (3.9 km) swim, a 112-mile (180.2 km) bicycle ride and a 26.22-mile (42.2 km) marathon run, completed in that order, it has become popular in India too, with Dr Bishwanath Tiwari — an oncological (cancer) surgeon at the Northern Railway Central Hospital, New Delhi — its foremost exponent.
Having completed the grueling day-long test of physical and mental endurance four times consecutively since 2022, at events held across the world, he is now gearing up to conquer the Ultraman Triathlon, widely regarded as the world's most grueling competition, involving a 10 km swim, 421 km bike ride, and 84 km run over three days.
Ironman Army Gets Ready
Becoming an 'Ironman' is no easy feat; it demands years of hard work, discipline, and the unwavering spirit to constantly push one's own limits. Alongside Dr Tiwari, a group of 15-20 athletes are currently engaged in rigorous preparation for months in the Aravalli hills near Faridabad, each hoping to participate in one of these global endurance competitions.
Their arena is a desolate lake nestled in the Aravallis. Driven by the obsession to compete and complete the Ironman or Ultraman competitions, these athletes wake up at 3 am and trek around 5 km just to reach the location. Once there, they immerse themselves in hours of grueling open-water swimming training.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Dr Tiwari said the Ironman competition requires participants to complete the three-leg course within 15 hours. He said swimming pools present a vastly different experience from swimming in a lake or the ocean. Pools don't induce sudden panic, open, natural water bodies do, and that's the greatest challenge.
Typically, he said, an athlete can reach the level of proficiency to compete in these events after undergoing around three years of rigorous training, in which, along with other things, diet plays a critical role. Maintaining the right balance of carbohydrates, proteins, electrolytes, and energy gels is paramount to ensuring the body sustains its energy levels over extended periods.
For the Ultraman competition, scheduled to take place in May, Dr Tiwari will travel to Noosa, Queensland, Australia. Only 50 athletes from around the world secure a spot in this elite event. This year, Dr Tiwari has been selected to represent India.
Pushing the Boundaries
Under Dr Tiwari's guidance, numerous athletes — both newcomers and veterans — are preparing to push past their personal limits. Among them is artist Seema Kaushik, who has already participated in the Ironman competition twice. Seema notes that the challenges faced by women are distinct — ranging from enduring long rides to ensuring personal safety, all while maintaining a delicate balance between training and family life. Yet, she emphasises that amid the challenges, passion is what ultimately propels one forward.
Then there is Sudhir Singh, an officer in the traffic services division of the Indian Railways, who has completed the Half Ironman once and now wants to win the Ironman title. There is also corporate honcho Kinshuk Sharma, two-time Half Ironman title holder, who too is gunning for the Ironman title. All of them are managing their careers while training daily, rising at around 3-4 am to practice. They firmly believe that discipline and consistency constitute the true strength for success in this sport.
The lake in Faridabad on the outskirts of Delhi has evolved into their laboratory of dreams, where ordinary individuals break through their perceived limitations to embark on a journey of becoming Ironmen, and now also Ultramen.