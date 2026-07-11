Meerut Man Killed, Two Women Injured In Attack In Uttarakhand’s Aina Village
A Meerut resident, he had come to the home of his paternal aunt a few days earlier to prepare for the Agniveer recruitment physical test.
Published : July 11, 2026 at 5:34 PM IST
Almora: A young man from Meerut preparing for Army recruitment was killed and two women were injured, after an unidentified person entered a house in Uttarakhand’s Aina village, Ranikhet tehsil, on the night of June 10.
The victim was identified as Sagar, the nephew of Janki Devi, a resident of Aina village in the Kunwali area of Ranikhet tehsil. When he was attacked and screamed for help, Janki Devi and her aunt-in-law, Sabuli Devi, rushed to intervene, but the attacker assaulted them as well with a sharp-edged weapon. Janki Devi suffered severe head injuries while Sabuli Devi suffered a serious neck injury.
Sagar died on the spot. A resident of Meerut, he had come to the home of his paternal aunt, Janki Devi, a few days earlier to prepare for the Agniveer recruitment physical test.
Both injured women were admitted to the Sub-District Hospital in Ranikhet. Doctors subsequently referred critically injured Sabuli Devi to Haldwani.
The accused is suspected to be someone close to the family from within the village itself.
The police arrived at the scene and registered a case regarding Sagar Singh's murder. The family has cited an old enmity as the motive behind the crime in their formal complaint to the police.
Janki Devi's younger son Krishna was at a private hospital in Haldwani, attending to Babita, who had been injured in an alleged leopard attack on July 6. He rushed to Ranikhet upon learning of his cousin's murder. Suspicions have now arisen as to whether Babita, too, might have been injured in a similar attack rather than by a leopard. The police have initiated an investigation into the incident.
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