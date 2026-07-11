ETV Bharat / bharat

Meerut Man Killed, Two Women Injured In Attack In Uttarakhand’s Aina Village

Almora: A young man from Meerut preparing for Army recruitment was killed and two women were injured, after an unidentified person entered a house in Uttarakhand’s Aina village, Ranikhet tehsil, on the night of June 10.

The victim was identified as Sagar, the nephew of Janki Devi, a resident of Aina village in the Kunwali area of ​​Ranikhet tehsil. When he was attacked and screamed for help, Janki Devi and her aunt-in-law, Sabuli Devi, rushed to intervene, but the attacker assaulted them as well with a sharp-edged weapon. Janki Devi suffered severe head injuries while Sabuli Devi suffered a serious neck injury.

Sagar died on the spot. A resident of Meerut, he had come to the home of his paternal aunt, Janki Devi, a few days earlier to prepare for the Agniveer recruitment physical test.

Both injured women were admitted to the Sub-District Hospital in Ranikhet. Doctors subsequently referred critically injured Sabuli Devi to Haldwani.