ETV Bharat / bharat

Meerut Man Arrested For Allegedly Plotting Suicide Attack On J&K Military Airbase

Meerut: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday arrested a resident of Baniapada in Meerut for allegedly plotting a suicide attack on an Indian military airbase in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

According to police, initial questioning of the arrested man, identified as Zubair, revealed that he was in direct contact with, and acting under the instructions of, Shahzad Bhatti, a gangster and terror handler based in Pakistan.

Vinayak Gopal Bhonsle, Superintendent of Police, Meerut City, said that all security and intelligence agencies have been placed on high alert following Zubair’s arrest. Teams from the Intelligence Bureau (IB), the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), and other intelligence agencies arrived in Meerut and subjected Zubair to hours of intensive interrogation.

Security agencies are now working to uncover the links within the terror network by examining his mobile phone, digital footprint, and bank accounts. "A thorough investigation is underway regarding the accused's financial transactions, mobile phone data, WhatsApp group activity, and his contacts with suspicious Pakistani phone numbers,” Bhonsle said.

“Security agencies are working to determine who else—whether locally or from elsewhere—was involved in the plot to target the military airbase, and from whom he was receiving his instructions, " the police officer added. The Meerut Police have officially informed the Jammu and Kashmir Police about the arrest; a police team from the Union Territory is expected to arrive in Meerut soon to question him.

According to police. the investigation has revealed that for the past six months, Zubair had been in online contact with Mohammad Sajid, a suspected terrorist who was previously arrested in Jammu and Kashmir.