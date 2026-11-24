Meerut Man Arrested For Allegedly Plotting Suicide Attack On J&K Military Airbase
Security agencies are now working to uncover the links within the terror network by examining his mobile phone, digital footprint, and bank accounts.
Published : November 24, 2026 at 12:21 PM IST
Meerut: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday arrested a resident of Baniapada in Meerut for allegedly plotting a suicide attack on an Indian military airbase in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
According to police, initial questioning of the arrested man, identified as Zubair, revealed that he was in direct contact with, and acting under the instructions of, Shahzad Bhatti, a gangster and terror handler based in Pakistan.
Vinayak Gopal Bhonsle, Superintendent of Police, Meerut City, said that all security and intelligence agencies have been placed on high alert following Zubair’s arrest. Teams from the Intelligence Bureau (IB), the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), and other intelligence agencies arrived in Meerut and subjected Zubair to hours of intensive interrogation.
Security agencies are now working to uncover the links within the terror network by examining his mobile phone, digital footprint, and bank accounts. "A thorough investigation is underway regarding the accused's financial transactions, mobile phone data, WhatsApp group activity, and his contacts with suspicious Pakistani phone numbers,” Bhonsle said.
“Security agencies are working to determine who else—whether locally or from elsewhere—was involved in the plot to target the military airbase, and from whom he was receiving his instructions, " the police officer added. The Meerut Police have officially informed the Jammu and Kashmir Police about the arrest; a police team from the Union Territory is expected to arrive in Meerut soon to question him.
According to police. the investigation has revealed that for the past six months, Zubair had been in online contact with Mohammad Sajid, a suspected terrorist who was previously arrested in Jammu and Kashmir.
The police from the Bahu Fort station in Jammu had apprehended two suspected terrorists, including 19-year-old Mohammad Sajid, a resident of JD Pandal in Reasi, on November 27, 2025.
Sajid, who was residing in Bathinda while preparing for the NEET examination, was accused of radicalising youth and acting at the behest of the Pakistan-based handler Bhatti. During the interrogation of Sajid, it was revealed that an individual named Zubair from Meerut was active in his WhatsApp group, where he shared confidential information about Meerut.
When a team from the Jammu and Kashmir Police arrived in Meerut in search of Zubair in January this year, he, along with his family, locked their home and fled, police added. The police then took two of Zubair’s brothers into custody for questioning before releasing them. They also affixed a notice at the residence, summoning Zubair to have his statement recorded.
Furthermore, security agencies received concrete intelligence indicating that Zubair had been in communication with several mobile numbers based in Pakistan, and he was arrested in Baniapada.
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