Medical Miracle In Central India; Bullet Taken Out Of Heart, Patient Stable At Raipur Hospital

Raipur: Doctors at the Advanced Cardiac Institute of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Memorial Hospital, also known as Mekahara, have achieved what is being described as a "nearly impossible feat" in medical science, after successfully removing a bullet lodged in a patient's heart, eventually saving his life.

According to doctors, this is the first such case in Chhattisgarh and perhaps in Central India that a patient survived even after a bullet entered his heart.

The patient, identified as Jeevan Patel, is a resident of Mohla Manpur on the border of Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra. Sources said he had gone to the market, where a miscreant opened fire at him following a heated argument.

Heart, Chest and Vascular Surgeon Dr Krishnakant Sahu, who was part of the surgery team, said the patient was brought to the trauma unit of the hospital in critical condition with his blood pressure as low as 70/40 mmHg. "A CT scan showed the bullet had entered through his back, pierced ribs and lung, and lodged in the right ventricle of the heart. Blood had pooled around the heart, creating cardiac tamponade. This is life-threatening condition that prevents the heart from pumping properly," he said, adding that without immediate surgery, chances of death are extremely high.

Given the emergency, doctors obtained high-risk and death on table (DOT) consent from the patient's family members and moved him to cardiac surgery operating theatre. Using a heart-lung machine, surgeons stopped the heart and opened the right atrium to reach the tricuspid valve and the right ventricle. The biggest challenge, doctors said, was locating the 8mm × 4mm bullet inside the heart.

A transesophageal echo (TEE) did not give a clear view, so the team used a movable wireless digital X-ray machine. After taking several X-rays, the bullet's exact position was located and it was removed successfully.

The doctors said the wireless digital X-ray machine proved to be a boon in this operation, which lasted nearly four hours.