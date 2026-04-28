ETV Bharat / bharat

Medical Device Industry Calls For Multi-Stakeholder Discussion Over Pricing

New Delhi: Against the backdrop of a move initiated by the Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP), the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) to review pricing regulations for medical devices, the Association of Indian Medical Devices Industry (AiMeD) has appealed to the government for a multi-stakeholder dialogue with the Association of Healthcare Providers, IMA, Consumer & Patient Interest Group Association, and Distributor Traders and Importers Association.

According to AiMeD this will enable fair pricing, reduce insurance premiums, and widen coverage toward ‘Health for All’. It also suggested evidence-based pilots to rationalise price corrections on essential medical devices without compromising quality or supply.

The DoP, NPPA, and MoHFW recently met with AiMeD and other stakeholders over the pricing issue of medical devices. “Discussions involving the Department of Pharmaceuticals, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority, and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare signal an opportunity to correct distortions in device pricing,” Rajiv Nath, Forum Coordinator, AiMeD, told ETV Bharat here on Tuesday.

Need For Review

The proposed review comes amid growing concerns over wide price variations across essential medical devices, often driven by high trade margins and opaque supply chains. Officials indicated that the exercise aims to assess current regulatory mechanisms and explore ways to ensure that patients have access to affordable, quality devices without compromising industry sustainability.

Sources familiar with the development said the review could examine the entire pricing chain from import landed cost or ex-factory price to the final price paid by patients after taxes. Policymakers are also expected to evaluate whether existing price control measures are adequate or if a broader, more structured framework is needed for the medical devices sector.

AiMeD welcomes the consideration by the DoP, NPPA, and MoHFW to review price regulations for medical devices. Ethical manufacturers are currently constrained in their ability to deliver affordable access to patients, said Nath.

Multi Stakeholder Dialogue

According to Nath, a multi-stakeholder dialogue is necessary with all stakeholders. “This will enable fair pricing, reduce insurance premiums, and widen coverage toward ‘Health for All’. The time is right to pilot evidence-based policy on fair prices, moving beyond misleading inflated MRPs,” he said.

Describing the concept of evidence-based policy, Nath said, “If the Government initiates evidence-based pilots as suggested by AiMeD, consumers could see significant price corrections on essential medical devices without compromising quality or supply.”

“We also support parallel pilots on trade association proposals, such as capping hospital billing at 50 percent over procurement cost. The objective is to enable rational profits that sustain quality and service, while preventing profiteering and restoring trust in the marketplace,” Nath said.

Evidence Based Policy

The evidence-based policy is expected to examine pricing structures across the entire value chain—from ex-factory or import landed cost to distributor margins, hospital markups, and final consumer pricing. Industry representatives argue that the current system often results in disproportionately high MRPs due to layered markups and limited transparency.