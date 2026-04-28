Medical Device Industry Calls For Multi-Stakeholder Discussion Over Pricing
AiMeD says fair pricing will reduce insurance premiums and widen coverage, writes ETV Bharat’s Gautam Debroy.
Published : April 28, 2026 at 4:09 PM IST
New Delhi: Against the backdrop of a move initiated by the Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP), the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) to review pricing regulations for medical devices, the Association of Indian Medical Devices Industry (AiMeD) has appealed to the government for a multi-stakeholder dialogue with the Association of Healthcare Providers, IMA, Consumer & Patient Interest Group Association, and Distributor Traders and Importers Association.
According to AiMeD this will enable fair pricing, reduce insurance premiums, and widen coverage toward ‘Health for All’. It also suggested evidence-based pilots to rationalise price corrections on essential medical devices without compromising quality or supply.
The DoP, NPPA, and MoHFW recently met with AiMeD and other stakeholders over the pricing issue of medical devices. “Discussions involving the Department of Pharmaceuticals, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority, and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare signal an opportunity to correct distortions in device pricing,” Rajiv Nath, Forum Coordinator, AiMeD, told ETV Bharat here on Tuesday.
Need For Review
The proposed review comes amid growing concerns over wide price variations across essential medical devices, often driven by high trade margins and opaque supply chains. Officials indicated that the exercise aims to assess current regulatory mechanisms and explore ways to ensure that patients have access to affordable, quality devices without compromising industry sustainability.
Sources familiar with the development said the review could examine the entire pricing chain from import landed cost or ex-factory price to the final price paid by patients after taxes. Policymakers are also expected to evaluate whether existing price control measures are adequate or if a broader, more structured framework is needed for the medical devices sector.
AiMeD welcomes the consideration by the DoP, NPPA, and MoHFW to review price regulations for medical devices. Ethical manufacturers are currently constrained in their ability to deliver affordable access to patients, said Nath.
Multi Stakeholder Dialogue
According to Nath, a multi-stakeholder dialogue is necessary with all stakeholders. “This will enable fair pricing, reduce insurance premiums, and widen coverage toward ‘Health for All’. The time is right to pilot evidence-based policy on fair prices, moving beyond misleading inflated MRPs,” he said.
Describing the concept of evidence-based policy, Nath said, “If the Government initiates evidence-based pilots as suggested by AiMeD, consumers could see significant price corrections on essential medical devices without compromising quality or supply.”
“We also support parallel pilots on trade association proposals, such as capping hospital billing at 50 percent over procurement cost. The objective is to enable rational profits that sustain quality and service, while preventing profiteering and restoring trust in the marketplace,” Nath said.
Evidence Based Policy
The evidence-based policy is expected to examine pricing structures across the entire value chain—from ex-factory or import landed cost to distributor margins, hospital markups, and final consumer pricing. Industry representatives argue that the current system often results in disproportionately high MRPs due to layered markups and limited transparency.
Under the proposed model, a “fair price” benchmark would be established using data-driven analysis. This would ensure that manufacturers, distributors, and healthcare providers receive viable returns while preventing excessive profiteering.
AiMeD argued that ethical manufacturers are currently constrained by opaque markups across the supply chain, which inflate maximum retail prices (MRPs) and ultimately burden patients.
“The time is right to pilot evidence-based policy on fair prices, moving beyond misleading inflated MRPs,” said Nath.
Fair Price Benchmark
The proposal centres on creating a “fair price” benchmark that reflects reasonable markups while ensuring sustainability of manufacturers and service providers. AiMeD said such a framework could also help reduce insurance premiums and expand coverage, aligning with the government’s broader goal of universal healthcare access.
Industry stakeholders believe that evidence-based pilot projects could help validate these pricing models before a nationwide rollout. AiMeD emphasised that the objective is not price suppression but rationalisation—ensuring that manufacturers, distributors, and hospitals remain viable while preventing profiteering.
The association also backed parallel proposals from trade bodies to cap hospital billing at 50 percent above procurement cost, arguing that such measures would curb excessive markups while allowing reasonable profits across the ecosystem.
The government has, in recent years, intervened in select segments such as cardiac stents and knee implants through price caps. However, the broader medical devices sector remains only partially regulated, leading to wide price variations.
It is worth mentioning that the NPPA works under the DoP. The authority fixes the prices of medicines listed in the National List of Essential Medicines. These medicines are included in Schedule I of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013.
Govt Notifies Medical Devices As “drugs” Under Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940
The the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has notified all medical devices as “drugs” under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. Following which, the NPPA declared that the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013, would govern all medical devices.
Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers, Anupriya Patel, recently informed Parliament that the Government has taken measures to encourage domestic manufacturing of medical devices which, inter alia, include the Production Linked Incentive scheme for promoting domestic manufacturing of Medical Devices and the Scheme for Promotion of Medical Devices Parks.
She said that the government has also been working to strengthen the medical device industry by providing support in critical areas, covering manufacturing of key components and accessories, skill development, support for clinical studies, development of common infrastructure and industry promotion.
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