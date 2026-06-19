ETV Bharat / bharat

Medical Colleges Asked Not To Grant Leave To Students During NEET-UG Re-Exam Period

New Delhi: The National Medical Commission has directed all medical colleges and institutions under its purview not to grant leave to students on June 20 and 21, except in exceptional circumstances, to support the fair conduct of the NEET-UG re-exam on Sunday.

The move comes in the backdrop of some instances when students of medical colleges were found to be involved in activities that could compromise the sanctity and integrity of the examination process, the Commission said in a notice issued on Thursday.

The instruction has been issued in compliance with directions received from the Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education regarding the conduct of the medical entrance examination, it said.

The Commission also asked medical colleges to remain vigilant and sensitise students against involvement in any activities that could compromise the sanctity and integrity of the examination process.

"In the past, instances have come to notice where some students of medical colleges were found to be involved in activities that could compromise the sanctity and integrity of the examination process," the notice said.