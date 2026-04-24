ETV Bharat / bharat

Medical Colleges Advised To Restrict Student Leaves On May 2, 3 To Check Malpractices In NEET-UG Exam

New Delhi: The Centre has stepped up measures to ensure smooth and fair conduct of the upcoming NEET-UG 2026 examination scheduled on May 3, with both the Ministry of Education and the National Medical Commission (NMC) issuing strict directives to medical institutions across the country.

A key preventive measure outlined in the directive is restricting student leave. Medical colleges have been advised not to grant leave to students on May 2 and May 3, except in exceptional cases with proper justification. The directive aims to discourage any potential misuse of student participation that could impact the examination’s integrity. However, the directive issued by the NMC, evoked mixed reactions from experts associated with India’s healthcare sector.

Talking to ETV Bharat, former Indian Medical Association (IMA) president Dr Sahajanand P Singh said the government always tries to take action in people’s interest. “And the authorities here are taking such a decision to check the loopholes during the examination,” said Singh.

Echoing the view, Dr Santosh Kadam, another prominent medical leader and president of the Indian Medical Association, Maharashtra, hailed the move saying it could check the loopholes and irregularities that occur during the examination.

“Two to three years back cases of irregularities including paper leakage were reported from across the country. In some cases, medical students appeared in the examination for someone else. If the authorities take the decision of not giving leave to students on May 2 and 3, this could stop incidents of impersonation,” said Kadam.

However, Dr Rajan Sharma, another former president of IMA is skeptical over the practical implementation and outcome of such initiative. “This could be a latest initiative adopted by the NMC. But the question here is, will it be able to check the irregularities and loopholes that have existed for decades?” said Sharma. It is estimated that 25 lakh and 26 lakh students are expected to appear for the NEET UG 2026 examination on May 3.

In a letter dated April 20, Dr Vineet Joshi, Secretary, Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education, urged coordinated action to safeguard the integrity of the NEET (UG) scheduled to be held on May 3. Calling NEET one of the largest national-level entrance examinations, the letter stressed the need for “smooth, fair and secure conduct” through vigilance by all stakeholders.

It highlighted past instances where certain medical students were found involved in activities that could compromise the sanctity of the examination process. “In view of such instances and as a matter of general deterrence, medical colleges must remain vigilant and ensure students are sensitised against any involvement in activities prejudicial to the conduct of the examination,” the communication stated.