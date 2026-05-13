ETV Bharat / bharat

Medical Association Moves SC, Seeks Overhaul Of Neet-Ug Exam System Over 'Paper Leak'

National Students' Union of India (NSUI) members stage a demonstration against the National Testing Agency (NTA) over alleged paper leak concerns following the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination, outside Shastri Bhawan, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 12, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: A medical association has moved the Supreme Court alleging “systemic failure” in the conduct of the NEET-UG 2026 exam for admissions in undergraduate medical courses and seeking reforms in the test system following the cancellation of the exam due to irregularities.

The NEET (UG) 2026 exam held on May 3 by the National Testing Agency (NTA) was cancelled on May 12 amid allegations of paper leak, which is now being probed by the CBI.

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), through lawyer Tanvi Dubey, has moved the top court seeking a complete overhaul of the national testing framework, including the replacement of the NTA with a more robust and autonomous body.

The plea also referred to news reports that "guess papers" circulating on encrypted platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram matched more than 100 questions from the actual exam paper.