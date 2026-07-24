ETV Bharat / bharat

Media Reports 'Reckless', No Plea Related To CJP Protests Filed: CJI

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Friday dismissed as "reckless” media reports that he had denied urgent hearing on a plea challenging the July 20 police action against students, saying it was only a representation and not a petition. No such petition was filed, he stated.

"In the last two days, a completely false statement was made that a matter was filed, and the media is absolutely free from all responsibility and falsely reporting that the Chief Justice refused to list the matter," he said.

“Till morning 10 am, not a single page has been filed. It was one representation...sent by Mishra or someone. How can I treat the representation as a writ petition? And people start recklessly reporting this," the CJI said while lawyers were mentioning their cases for urgent listing on Friday.

On Wednesday, a lawyer sought urgent hearing on the police action against students during the Cockroach Janta Party-led protest march here on July 20.

"I have the videos as well regarding police brutality... If it can be listed tomorrow (Thursday)... students are there," the lawyer had said. He said the students had allegedly been subjected to police brutality during the protest.