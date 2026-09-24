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Media Report Revelation Raises Questions On Legality Of EC Decisions: SY Quraishi

New Delhi: Former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi on Wednesday, while referring to a media report that claimed that within 10 months as many as 14 times, two Election Commissioners, Vivek Joshi and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, raised objections in matters of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), stated that it has raised a serious question on the legality of decisions taken by the poll panel.

Speaking at the book launch of a book titled 'The Delimitation Debate- The Union and its Units' at the India International Centre here on Wednesday evening, he said, "Today's revelation in Indian Express has actually exposed the fact that their own Election Commissioners have been questioning the procedure being followed. In fact, it has raised a serious question of the legality of the decisions."

Without naming anyone, he said, "Because if two people have to take a decision, in this case one single man has been taking all the decisions. Therefore, they are all 'illegal'." The former Chief Election Commissioner asserted that all the "illegal decisions " taken should be reversed. At present, the third phase of SIR is underway in 16 states and three Union Territories, including Delhi. Among the states and UTs are Mizoram, Odisha, Manipur, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, Karnataka, Nagaland, Jharkhand, Tripura, Maharashtra and Meghalaya.

In the first phase, the SIR of the electoral roll was conducted in Bihar, prior to the Assembly polls last year. Notably, since then the Opposition, especially Congress, has been accusing the poll panel of favouring the BJP through this exercise. The ECI had stated that the main objective of the SIR is purification of the electoral rolls by including all eligible voters and excluding ineligible voters.

Referring to the SIR in Bihar, Quraishi asked how many "infiltrators" were identified through this exercise. "The whole exercise (SIR) started to find out infiltrators. Till today we don't know how many infiltrators were found in Bihar through this exercise," he said. The former Chief Election Commissioner called the ongoing SIR exercise "dubious".