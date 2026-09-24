Media Report Revelation Raises Questions On Legality Of EC Decisions: SY Quraishi
Soon after Bihar SIR, the Opposition, especially Congress, has been accusing the poll panel of favouring the BJP through this exercise.
Published : September 24, 2026 at 2:11 AM IST
New Delhi: Former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi on Wednesday, while referring to a media report that claimed that within 10 months as many as 14 times, two Election Commissioners, Vivek Joshi and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, raised objections in matters of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), stated that it has raised a serious question on the legality of decisions taken by the poll panel.
Speaking at the book launch of a book titled 'The Delimitation Debate- The Union and its Units' at the India International Centre here on Wednesday evening, he said, "Today's revelation in Indian Express has actually exposed the fact that their own Election Commissioners have been questioning the procedure being followed. In fact, it has raised a serious question of the legality of the decisions."
Without naming anyone, he said, "Because if two people have to take a decision, in this case one single man has been taking all the decisions. Therefore, they are all 'illegal'." The former Chief Election Commissioner asserted that all the "illegal decisions " taken should be reversed. At present, the third phase of SIR is underway in 16 states and three Union Territories, including Delhi. Among the states and UTs are Mizoram, Odisha, Manipur, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, Karnataka, Nagaland, Jharkhand, Tripura, Maharashtra and Meghalaya.
In the first phase, the SIR of the electoral roll was conducted in Bihar, prior to the Assembly polls last year. Notably, since then the Opposition, especially Congress, has been accusing the poll panel of favouring the BJP through this exercise. The ECI had stated that the main objective of the SIR is purification of the electoral rolls by including all eligible voters and excluding ineligible voters.
Referring to the SIR in Bihar, Quraishi asked how many "infiltrators" were identified through this exercise. "The whole exercise (SIR) started to find out infiltrators. Till today we don't know how many infiltrators were found in Bihar through this exercise," he said. The former Chief Election Commissioner called the ongoing SIR exercise "dubious".
"The whole exercise seems very dubious. I have been questioning it since it was started," he said. Earlier in the day, the ECI stated that differing views and observations are a normal part of deliberation in any institution. The poll panel said all its actions have been in accordance with the law and it operates in as a multi-member constitutional body.
In an apparent reference to the news report published by an English national daily, the ECI, in a communique, said it is a constitutional body that functions under the strict mandate of Article 324 of the Constitution, statutory rules and established institutional conventions.
"The Commission operates as a multi-member constitutional body. Written notes, observations, technical suggestions and internal checks-and-balances are standard, ongoing practices designed to ensure complete transparency, legal compliance and operational rigour. All actions of ECI have been in accordance with the laws and instructions of the Commission," it said in a statement.
The ECI said all official orders, decisions and administrative directions issued by it carry full legal sanctions and follow established statutory procedures under The Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023.
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