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Medha Kulkarni Appointed New Chairperson Of Parliamentary Panel On Science, Environment

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan has nominated BJP member Medha Vishram Kulkarni as chairperson of the department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change.

Kulkarni's appointment took place on May 18, a notification from the Rajya Sabha Secretariat said. The committee scrutinises government policies, reviews budgetary allocations and evaluates legislation for key scientific and environmental departments.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has also appointed BJP member Sudheer Gupta as Chairperson of the Joint Committee on Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026.