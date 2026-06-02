ETV Bharat / bharat

MEA: Venezuela's Acting President To Visit India; Delhi Rejects Third-Party Role In Nepal Border Issues

New Delhi: India on Tuesday announced that Venezuela's Acting President Delcy Rodriguez will visit India from June 3 to June 7, while also reiterating that there is no role for third parties in resolving boundary issues with Nepal, and rejecting references to Jammu and Kashmir in a recent European Union-Pakistan joint communique.

The remarks were made during the Ministry of External Affairs' (MEA) weekly media briefing addressed by official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

Venezuela Acting President to Visit India

Rodriguez, who was originally scheduled to visit India for the International Big Cats Alliance (IBCA) Summit on June 1, will now undertake a five-day working visit and hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She will be accompanied by a high-level delegation that includes the ministers of Foreign Affairs, Economy and Finance, Science and Technology, Communication and Information, and Transportation.

"Acting President Rodriguez has visited India several times in the past, in her capacity as the Foreign Minister of Venezuela, as well as Vice President. She visited India as Foreign Minister in 2015 and thereafter as Vice President in 2019, 2023, 2024 and 2025. This will be her sixth visit to India," Jaiswal said.

The spokesperson said discussions between the two sides would cover energy, trade, investment, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, transportation and renewable energy.

India considers Venezuela an important energy partner, and Indian public sector companies have made significant investments there. Asked about ongoing energy cooperation and investments, Jaiswal said issues relating to energy security, trade, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and business engagement would feature in the discussions.

No Third-Party Role in Nepal Boundary Issues

On the India-Nepal boundary issue, Jaiswal reiterated that all outstanding matters should be addressed through existing bilateral mechanisms and ruled out any role for third parties. "We have seen the remarks concerning the India-Nepal boundary as well as the subsequent statement made by the Nepali foreign office on this matter," he said.