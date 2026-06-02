MEA: Venezuela's Acting President To Visit India; Delhi Rejects Third-Party Role In Nepal Border Issues
MEA highlighted key diplomatic engagements while rejecting external involvement in India-Nepal boundary issues and comments on Jammu and Kashmir.
Published : June 2, 2026 at 6:04 PM IST
New Delhi: India on Tuesday announced that Venezuela's Acting President Delcy Rodriguez will visit India from June 3 to June 7, while also reiterating that there is no role for third parties in resolving boundary issues with Nepal, and rejecting references to Jammu and Kashmir in a recent European Union-Pakistan joint communique.
The remarks were made during the Ministry of External Affairs' (MEA) weekly media briefing addressed by official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.
Weekly Media Briefing by the Official Spokesperson (June 02, 2026)— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) June 2, 2026
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Venezuela Acting President to Visit India
Rodriguez, who was originally scheduled to visit India for the International Big Cats Alliance (IBCA) Summit on June 1, will now undertake a five-day working visit and hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
She will be accompanied by a high-level delegation that includes the ministers of Foreign Affairs, Economy and Finance, Science and Technology, Communication and Information, and Transportation.
"Acting President Rodriguez has visited India several times in the past, in her capacity as the Foreign Minister of Venezuela, as well as Vice President. She visited India as Foreign Minister in 2015 and thereafter as Vice President in 2019, 2023, 2024 and 2025. This will be her sixth visit to India," Jaiswal said.
The spokesperson said discussions between the two sides would cover energy, trade, investment, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, transportation and renewable energy.
India considers Venezuela an important energy partner, and Indian public sector companies have made significant investments there. Asked about ongoing energy cooperation and investments, Jaiswal said issues relating to energy security, trade, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and business engagement would feature in the discussions.
No Third-Party Role in Nepal Boundary Issues
On the India-Nepal boundary issue, Jaiswal reiterated that all outstanding matters should be addressed through existing bilateral mechanisms and ruled out any role for third parties. "We have seen the remarks concerning the India-Nepal boundary as well as the subsequent statement made by the Nepali foreign office on this matter," he said.
According to Jaiswal, nearly 98 per cent of the India-Nepal boundary has already been demarcated, though some segments remain unresolved. "The shifting of the course of the Gandak River has resulted in this situation. In addition, there are cases of cross-border occupation and encroachment of no-man's land in demarcated segments of the boundary, which are currently being mapped jointly," he said.
"We have established bilateral mechanisms to deal with all aspects of boundary matters. It should be clear to all concerned that there is no role for any third parties in a bilateral matter between India and Nepal."
India Rejects EU-Pakistan References To J&K
The MEA also strongly objected to references to Jammu and Kashmir in a joint communiqué issued after the eighth round of the European Union-Pakistan Strategic Dialogue. The communique noted that the Pakistani side had briefed the European delegation on Jammu and Kashmir during the discussions.
Responding to a question on the issue, Jaiswal said India rejects any external comments on matters it considers internal. "We categorically reject such unwarranted references in the joint press communiqué on matters internal to India. The Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are integral and inalienable parts of India. Those who have no locus standi on such matters should desist from making any comment on them," he said.
Other Issues Raised During The Briefing
VIDEO | Delhi: " we have a joint rivers commission to deal with issues pertaining to rivers that we share between india and bangladesh," says mea spokesperson randhir jaiswal on relation between both nation on new ganges water sharing treaty.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 2, 2026
(full video available on pti videos -… pic.twitter.com/BobsGqC5bB
India-Bangladesh Water Cooperation: On water-sharing issues with Bangladesh, Jaiswal said the two countries share 54 rivers and continue to engage through the Joint Rivers Commission and other bilateral mechanisms. He said, "We have 54 rivers that are shared between India and Bangladesh, and we have a joint rivers commission, a structured bilateral mechanism to deal with issues pertaining to all the rivers that we share between India and Bangladesh. We will also be looking at these issues as part of our structured bilateral collaboration on rivers."
US Deportations, UK Engagements And Pakistan: Responding to questions on the deportation of Indian nationals from the United States (US), Jaiswal reiterated India's opposition to illegal immigration and said nationality verification remains an ongoing process between the two countries.
On upcoming visits by senior British officials, he said India and the United Kingdom continue to engage on a broad range of issues, including trade, economic cooperation, security and defence.
Asked about recent comments by a senior US official on Pakistan, Jaiswal said, "We hope our friends and partners would impress upon the country to credibly and irrevocably abandon cross-border terrorism."
Myanmar, Laos Visits Reviewed: The briefing also reviewed the recently concluded visit of Myanmar President U Min Aung Hlaing and noted the arrival of Lao PDR Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Thongsavan Phomvihane for his first official visit to India.
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